nih trading kurang apa ya kok gak ada followernya padahal dah konsisten 4 bulan  ... ??

ada saran master2 disini ...


 
nelayan79:
Wah,  bs ty dgn bro achmad wijaya... Lebih tahu bahasanya apa. 
Ghoibkal adalah jauh diatas Fundamental ataupun Teknikal atau Sentiment Market sekalipun, yaitu Percaya bahwa segala sesuatu itu ada sang Maha Ghoib yang mengaturnya, bukan hanya masalah Trading aja, tapi berlaku menyeluruh terhadap Alam Semesta beserta isinya, baik yang terlihat ataupun yang tidak terlihat :)
 

tapi bagi ane .... ngeclose beginian yang terlihat ... sedikit membantu masa depan .... wikiki

8839872382017.11.15 17:18:44buy1.00gold1281.640.000.002017.11.17 13:04:531283.010.000.00-1.40      137.00
8839872962017.11.15 17:19:53buy1.00gold1281.380.000.002017.11.17 13:04:531283.010.000.00-1.40163.00
8839878312017.11.15 17:30:23buy1.00gold1281.340.000.002017.11.17 13:04:521283.000.000.00-1.40166.00
8839888962017.11.15 17:54:13buy1.00gold1280.570.000.002017.11.17 13:04:501283.000.000.00-1.40243.00
8839908602017.11.15 18:27:26buy1.00gold1277.790.000.002017.11.17 13:04:501283.000.000.00-1.40521.00
8839909402017.11.15 18:29:11buy1.00gold1278.510.000.002017.11.17 13:04:491283.000.000.00-1.40449.00
8840160672017.11.16 13:04:06buy1.00gold1278.540.000.002017.11.17 13:04:461283.000.000.00-0.35446.00
 
Achmad Wijaya:
Benar brother....  Itulah makna ghoibkal.  Hehehe
 
1225113:

Kayaknya kecanduan gold mbo.  Hahahha..... Style trader berbeda2 tp yg penting tujuannya sam yaitu profit.  Hehehe... 
 
nelayan79:
pokoknya kalau ane profit terus... ente harus tanggung jawab.... wakaka


Gross Profit:14 329.99Gross Loss:13.63Total Net Profit:14 316.36
Profit Factor:1051.36Expected Payoff:29.16 
Absolute Drawdown:0.00Maximal Drawdown:9.44 (0.06%)Relative Drawdown:0.06% (9.44)
 
Total Trades:491Short Positions (won %):289 (98.27%)Long Positions (won %):202 (99.01%)
Profit Trades (% of total):484 (98.57%)Loss trades (% of total):7 (1.43%)
Largestprofit trade:519.60loss trade:-9.44
Averageprofit trade:29.61loss trade:-1.95
Maximumconsecutive wins ($):185 (8 804.32)consecutive losses ($):1 (-9.44)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count):8 804.32 (185)consecutive loss (count):-9.44 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins:61consecutive losses:1
 
1225113:

Kalo tanggung jawab,  berarti bagi hasil donk,  wkwkwkwk..... 
 
nelayan79:
hahaha...... ikan kecil pun perlu diambil untuk masa depan... kwkwkw.. naik lagi ane ambil lu...hehe

8840654162017.11.17 13:29:28sell1.00gold1283.060.000.002017.11.17 14:06:141282.620.000.000.00   44.00
8840658952017.11.17 13:39:05sell1.00gold1282.730.000.002017.11.17 14:06:131282.620.000.000.0011.00


naik hajar Brooo......

8840685752017.11.17 14:49:32buy1.00gold1281.780.000.002017.11.17 15:29:431282.750.000.000.00   97.00
8840685782017.11.17 14:49:48buy1.00gold1282.010.000.002017.11.17 15:29:421282.740.000.000.0073.00
8840688032017.11.17 14:58:33buy1.00gold1282.150.000.002017.11.17 15:29:421282.740.000.000.0059.00


lihat PA di Halte monthly flat SD +2 (S/R) mentok kita OP Sell... berangkaaaaat....

kita Close with happy....

8840736112017.11.17 16:24:25sell1.00gold1286.020.000.002017.11.17 17:07:011284.990.000.000.00   103.00
8840736392017.11.17 16:24:44sell1.00gold1286.410.000.002017.11.17 17:07:001284.990.000.000.00142.00
8840736692017.11.17 16:25:01sell1.00gold1286.280.000.002017.11.17 17:07:001284.990.000.000.00129.00
 
tolong beritahu saya bagaimana menggunakan indeks dolar dalam perdagangan?
 
Evgeny Gavrilov :
tolong beritahu saya bagaimana menggunakan indeks dolar dalam perdagangan?

to explain may be too long ... because of its relation to fundamentals ... just for daily trading ,,, maybe you need USD_against_all.ex4... hopefully useful ...

one more...Dollar Index.ex4    This indicator calculates directly the value of the dollar index by using the ICE formula to plot the chart, this can help you as reference. You do not need your broker to provide the ICE DX to use this indicator, is a way to have it calculated.

Little discrepancies could be found in the exact value of the candles or time due closing time of the trading floor and the use of decimals, but generally will give you good reference. 

You need your broker offers the feed for the following pairs in order to calculate the DX: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK y USDCHF.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4335 

