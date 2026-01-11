Indonesian Member - page 180

Junnaidy Zhu:

Hi Guys. I'm from Indonesia - Tangerang. Nice to meet u all! Might we can sharing each other :)

Anyone are living in Tangerang? 

Thank you

Junnaidy

Inyonge wong solo kang, tapine inyonge ora pinter boso inggris

mugo wae sampeyane dadi trader sing handal nggih

 
 
Yang jelas ane sedang loss besar di emas kemarin

di open buy malah turun, di open sell malah naik wkwkwk

 
Salam kenal juga mas bro, saya jg tangerang

 
whiteking:

Yang jelas ane sedang loss besar di emas kemarin

di open buy malah turun, di open sell malah naik wkwkwk

Gold lg sensitif gan...  Fundamentalnya kuat banget dibanding teknikal. Ini perolehan ane beberapa hari kemarin.  Ada loss juga. 
 
