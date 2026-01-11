Indonesian Member - page 180
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Guys. I'm from Indonesia - Tangerang. Nice to meet u all! Might we can sharing each other :)
Anyone are living in Tangerang?
Thank you
Junnaidy
Inyonge wong solo kang, tapine inyonge ora pinter boso inggris
mugo wae sampeyane dadi trader sing handal nggih
Yang jelas ane sedang loss besar di emas kemarin
di open buy malah turun, di open sell malah naik wkwkwk
Hi Guys. I'm from Indonesia - Tangerang. Nice to meet u all! Might we can sharing each other :)
Anyone are living in Tangerang?
Thank you
Junnaidy
Salam kenal juga mas bro, saya jg tangerang
Yang jelas ane sedang loss besar di emas kemarin
di open buy malah turun, di open sell malah naik wkwkwk