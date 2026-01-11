Indonesian Member - page 179

New comment
 
Files:
Vdub_BB__.ex4  11 kb
 
 
 
Files:
ifibonacci.ex4  64 kb
 
 
 

Hi Guys. I'm from Indonesia - Tangerang. Nice to meet u all! Might we can sharing each other :)

Anyone are living in Tangerang? 

Thank you

Junnaidy

 
1225113:
rambo trader beraksi
:D
 
Junnaidy Zhu:

Hi Guys. I'm from Indonesia - Tangerang. Nice to meet u all! Might we can sharing each other :)

Anyone are living in Tangerang? 

Thank you

Junnaidy

oh,,
deket om
saya jember
 
Junnaidy Zhu:

Hi Guys. I'm from Indonesia - Tangerang. Nice to meet u all! Might we can sharing each other :)

Anyone are living in Tangerang? 

Thank you

Junnaidy

Salam kenal pak
1...172173174175176177178179180181182183184185186...614
New comment