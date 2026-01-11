Indonesian Member - page 111
• sydney_hour – time of Sydney Session based on your broker’s timezone (hh:mm); it is recommended that you leave this blank and the indicator will automatically calculate this for you;
• startbar – if use_tf is set to false and you don’t set any date in use_date, it will start the VWAP calculation X bars ago, where X=startbar;
• use_date – allows you to set a custom time and date for the start of the VWAP calculation;• use_tf – if true, it will use the tf setting to calculate the time and date for the start of VWAP calculations for you;
• tf – if use_tf is set to true, specify the timeframe you want to use (60=H1, 240=H4, 1440=D1, 10080=W1,43200=MN1); so, for instance, if you choose 1440, the indicator will start plotting the daily VWAP, beginning with today’s open time and price.
This strategy is one of the most profitable because:
it is suitablefor any time frame
The risk reward ratio is high
It helps to reduce your risk exposure
It is very easy to follow.
HOW TO USE THE STRATEGY:
Download and install the indicators and template files in the appropriate files of your mt4
Restart your MT4
Right click on your MT4, locate the template folder on the dropdown menu on your MT4 and attach the “BENPUZZY” template to your chart.
Allow the Blue Coloured MA to Cross either above or below any of the Yellow or Green lines to Either Buy or sell as demonstrated on the attached chart.
Exit your trade once you see a counter signal
Take profit is at your own discretion but must not be lesser than 50pips.
Remember to always adjust your stoploss to your entry price once price has gone 20pips in your favour.
Short Term trading Rebel Binary Options System
By // shorttermrebel.com
I like to monitor 4 or 5 pairs, namely the eur/usd, aud/usd, eur/jpy, usd/jpy and sometimes if your broker has it gbp/usd. I consider the best time for any short term trading is a little before opening of the Tokyo session up to about 3 hours after. Try and set a goal of a certain amount you will be satisfied to earn for that session. Don’t just trade and trade and hope for a 75% or better win ratio when you quit for the day. It doesn’t work that way. The bankers nor the pros trade that way and neither should you. You need to trade with a plan, this is not a video game, it is a real business even though it can be a fun biz.
Forex Morning Trade
by Mark Fric
My Forex Morning Trade System has proven to be a very successful system for me, and I am confident that after you finish reading this manual and practice trading it for few days, you too will be ready to start making real money successfully in the Forex market.
Before taking you through the system step by step, I will give you a short overview of the Forex Morning Trade System.
The system is relatively simple to learn and to use; it is throughoutly tested and gives very good and stabile results. In fact, I had almost no loosing month for the last 20 months.
It is ideal for busy people, because trading the system won’t take you more than 5 or 10 minutes a day. Really, this time is enough to check for the trading signals and set up the trade.
Your trading day will look as follows:
At 5:30am (GMT time) you look at the charting platform and decide if you’ll open the trade (more on the rules later)
If the conditions are met, you’ll simply place a trade and walk away. That’s all. You don’t need to sit in front of the screen, monitoring your positions. The trade will either hit profit target or stop loss automatically.
The only “drawback” of the system is that you have to get up at 5:30 GMT time, but we always have to sacrifice something to be successful in life, right?
In the next sections I will show you how to install and set up the system, how to use it to enter and exit the trades, how much capital you need for trading, how to manage your risk and so on.
Newscienceofforextrading
By newscienceofforextrading.com
Toshko Raychev
I can assure you the big banks and funds have the latest trading technology. Stuff we haven’t even ever heard of. That’s how they like it.
Because they know that the market is moving faster than ever and the old technology and methods just can’t keep up. It makes perfect sense when you think about it.
There are far more transactions happening every second then there were 10 or 20 years ago. Setups happen faster and more frequently.
I knew if I were to be as profitable as I wanted to be it was going to take a system far superior to anything I had ever used. If I wanted a system that would accurately predict what the market was about to do, one that would find me perfect setups, I would have to create it myself.
So I have spent the last year researching and testing. I spent hundreds of hours and a small fortune working with the best trading software programmer I could find. I already had what I believe to be the best system available today. But I knew that it was still old school. I wanted something better.
Something more dependable, more accurate, easier to trade and more profitable. I knew that if I threw enough time, energy and money at this I would eventually discover a true breakthrough in trading. Something that would predict market movement more accurately than anything ever had.
It took thousands of hours of research and development but the end result is the New Science of Forex Trading. I poured every ounce of my time and energy, and a good amount of money, into developing a system that is just unstoppable. This new system had to be not just better than others, it had to be something unlike anything anyone had ever seen.
A true innovation in trading. Well, it took a long time but it worked. This makes me money faster and easier than anything I have ever seen.
New Science of forex Trading
Rapid Trade Finder System
By // newscienceofforextrading.com
Toshko Raychev
LONG ENTRY RULES:
1. Cloud is colored Blue showing an uptrend going on at the moment.
2. Price falls towards the blue cloud and touches/penetrates it, or better closes in it.
3. Long entry is opened when white arrow appears.
4. Stop Loss goes a few pips below the entry white arrow.
5. Take Profit is set to 1 or 2 times the Stop Loss amount.
6. Or the Stop Loss can be trailed behind the lower cloud band until it is hit.
SHORT ENTRY RULES:
1. Cloud is colored Red showing a downtrend going on at the moment.
2. Price climbs towards the red cloud and touches/penetrates it or better closes in it.
3. Short entry is opened when yellow arrow appears.
4. Stop Loss goes a few pips above the yellow entry arrow.
5. Take Profit is set to 1 or 2 times the Stop Loss amount.
6. Or the Stop Loss can be trailed behind the upper cloud band until it is hit.
As you can see, this system is simple to use, yet very powerful and profitable.I enjoyed creating and using it and hope you will too. It works well with Price Action trading. This system is good for Binary Options too. Choose your broker by checking Binary Options brokers review.
You can use it on all currency pairs and timeframes, but try avoiding the high-impact news releases before entering your trades.
How To Make A Fortune Trading Scientificall
After combining all the components together and testing them, the result is this very profitable system. The system can be traded on a wide variety of currency pairs but in my own testing, I have found that it works best on the GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY and the AUDUSD currency pairs. The system itself can be applied to all trading timeframes but based on the results of our tests we want to focus the majority of our trading on the timeframes that have performed the best. In particular, the H1 and H4 timeframes. Here’s a list of the indicators that we will be using
Pivot Points indicator with default settings
Exponential Moving Average set to 50
MACD set to 8,17,9
RSI set to 14 period
BUY TRADE RULES
1. The current price candle should be above the 50 EMA.
2. The MACD histogram should be above the zero level.
3. The RSI should be above the 50 line.
4. The entry is above a broken Pivot Points support orresistance line.
5. The Stop Loss is placed below the closest/next Pivot Point level.
6. The Take Profit is placed at the nearest Pivot Point level.
SELL TRADE RULES
1. The current price candle should be below the 50 EMA.
2. The MACD histogram should be below the zero level.
3. The RSI should be below the 50 line.
4. The entry is below a broken Pivot Points support or resistance line.
5. The Stop Loss is placed above the closest/next Pivot Point level.
6. The Take Profit is placed at the nearest Pivot Point level.