Indonesian Member - page 112
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Traders secret library F9D1
By // Samuel Adegoke
traders-secret-library.com
Markets Traded
– Forex, GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP
Charts – Daily, 4 hour, 1 hour, 15 minute
Charting Software – Any
Indicators – 5 EMA, 10 EMA, 14 EMA, 21 EMA, 50 EMA
Pre-Trading System Actions :
The concept of this trading system is based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Chart Analysis/ Reading and Patience. My trading system could work perfectly well on all the currency pairs, but I focused mainly on GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP. When planning my trade in the Pre-Trading System Actions, I put them on paper. I also consider the following steps:
1. I determine my lot size – it all depends on what my equity is at that time.
2. Write out my take profit on paper, this is something around 50 to 70 pips.
3. One currency pair at a time i.e. either GBP/JPY or EUR/GBP.
4. I start by looking at the 15mins, 1hr, 4hrs and Daily time frames for these pairs.
These are the recommended time frames I use in my trading system. On my trading terminal, I concentrate only on the above specified currency pairs, it becomes mandatory to open all the time frames on the specified currency pairs and that’s where my success lies.
Take a look at the following charts below on the different time frames. This is how I open them and I insert my exponential moving averages, before going to place any trade order.
How to identify the Entry Point :
Whenever the 5, 10 and 14 EMA’s cross the 21 EMA upward it is a good signal to go long on the 1 hour time frame. I usually aim for between 40 and 60 pips. The same rule applies to short orders.
How to identify the Exit Point :
If after 4 hours, and all I could gather is just 20 to 30 pips, what I do next is to place my cursor on the last two candlesticks, i.e.candlesticks that were formed 2 hours behind the candle that is currently open.
I check the open value of these candlesticks and the open value of the present candlestick and if the difference is 5 to 10 pips, I know that it is time to exit the trade and wait for another opportunity.
Mangtab deh banyak senjatanya, beda template beda indikator tampilanya beda juga
tapi kebanyakan senjata kadang jadi bingung dipake yang mana untuk perang
Mangtab deh banyak senjatanya, beda template beda indikator tampilanya beda juga
tapi kebanyakan senjata kadang jadi bingung dipake yang mana untuk perang
wakakwkwkwkwkw........ Seperti di Depstore,,,,mau filih pakai pakaian yang mana ya....??
Support And Resistance Zones trading system
Simple, proven and profitable S/R system
By Howard Cooper
There are a lot of various trading systems on the internet, but most of them are unusable and mainly not profitable in the long term. For this reason, I would like to introduce my (proven and profitable) trading system utilizing the S / R zones.
I can definitely recommend the system to everyone, because it is very simple, but a very very profitable!
It’s just amazing how so simple trading system can be profitable. So here the saying below is really true: Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication (Leonardo da Vinci)
The system is built on a powerful indicator showing important S / R zones, which I found on the internet. So all credits go to the author. Over the years that I trade, I have not seen any better indicator on the S / R zones.
1) Firstly I’d like to tell you more about the indicator for the important support and resistance zones, which I use in this system. The indicator shows the resistance and supports on the high quality price zones only. So the indicator doesn’t draw a lot of the zones, but it draws only the important ones.
However, its main advantage is that it also shows us the quality of resistance and support zones. Or rather, how many times the market tested a given zone (S / R). Here, logically, the more times the market tested the zone, the zone will be stronger and more valid.
Support And Resistance Zones trading system
Simple, proven and profitable S/R system
By Howard Cooper
There are a lot of various trading systems on the internet, but most of them are unusable and mainly not profitable in the long term. For this reason, I would like to introduce my (proven and profitable) trading system utilizing the S / R zones.
I can definitely recommend the system to everyone, because it is very simple, but a very very profitable!
It’s just amazing how so simple trading system can be profitable. So here the saying below is really true: Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication (Leonardo da Vinci)
The system is built on a powerful indicator showing important S / R zones, which I found on the internet. So all credits go to the author. Over the years that I trade, I have not seen any better indicator on the S / R zones.
1) Firstly I’d like to tell you more about the indicator for the important support and resistance zones, which I use in this system. The indicator shows the resistance and supports on the high quality price zones only. So the indicator doesn’t draw a lot of the zones, but it draws only the important ones.
However, its main advantage is that it also shows us the quality of resistance and support zones. Or rather, how many times the market tested a given zone (S / R). Here, logically, the more times the market tested the zone, the zone will be stronger and more valid.
ProFx 2.0 System
By /// forexeasystems.com/best-forex-day-trading-strategy-profx
vfx-system
By /// vfx-system.com
1 minute daily system
By /// 1minutedaily.com
ampun dah ...
RAMBO TRADER...