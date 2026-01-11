Indonesian Member - page 114
Golden QQE system
Works on all pairs , 1H time frame.
Buy : QQE crosses above 50 ( the green line is under the red line ) , BB is green and the price is above SMA 10
Sell : QQE crosses under 50 ( the green line is above the red line ) , BB is yellow and the price is above SMA 10
Exit buying : BB convert to yellow and QQE green line is above the red line.
Exit selling : BB convert to green and QQE green line is under the red line.
bisa kasi liat penampakan di chart yang ini bro? Lg mobile nich
Apapun makananya minumanya air putih yang banyak
apapun cara tradingnya, manajemen resiko pengiringnya
smoga sukses semuanya
Apapun makananya minumanya air putih yang banyak
apapun cara tradingnya, manajemen resiko pengiringnya
smoga sukses semuanya
Amiin
Nice, Thanks Bro :)
Sorry Broo...maunya sih didelet semua gambarnya karena di folder Zip sudah ada.... kalau uploud banyak ngabisin halaman he he
Assalamualaikum.. Salam kenal buat teman2 semua
Sorry Broo...maunya sih didelet semua gambarnya karena di folder Zip sudah ada.... kalau uploud banyak ngabisin halaman he he
gak papa mas, walaupun ngabisin halaman, yang penting gak ngabisin bisa ke kampung halaman :v wkwkwkwk
Assalamualaikum.. Salam kenal buat teman2 semua
Wa'alaikum salam Wr Wb, salam kenal juga Cahyaning Rino Pawestri