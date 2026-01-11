Indonesian Member - page 114

Golden QQE system

Works on all pairs , 1H time frame.

Buy : QQE crosses above 50 ( the green line is under the red line ) , BB is green and the price is above SMA 10

Sell : QQE crosses under 50 ( the green line is above the red line ) , BB is yellow and the price is above SMA 10

Exit buying : BB convert to yellow and QQE green line is above the red line.

Exit selling : BB convert to green and QQE green line is under the red line.


Files:
Golden_QQE.zip  245 kb
 
1225113:

bisa kasi liat penampakan di chart yang ini bro? Lg mobile nich
 
Achmad Wijaya:
bisa kasi liat penampakan di chart yang ini bro? Lg mobile nich

 
1225113:

Nice, Thanks Bro :)
 

Apapun makananya minumanya air putih yang banyak

apapun cara tradingnya, manajemen resiko pengiringnya

smoga sukses semuanya

 
im from Indonesia. Lombok island. salam kenal
 
Amiin

 
Achmad Wijaya:
Nice, Thanks Bro :)

Sorry Broo...maunya sih didelet semua gambarnya karena di folder Zip sudah ada.... kalau uploud banyak ngabisin halaman he he

 

Assalamualaikum.. Salam kenal buat teman2 semua

 
gak papa mas, walaupun ngabisin halaman, yang penting gak ngabisin bisa ke kampung halaman :v wkwkwkwk


Wa'alaikum salam Wr Wb, salam kenal juga Cahyaning Rino Pawestri

