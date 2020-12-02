Why my stop loss amount is more than 3x bigger than calculated?
I have calculated what should be SL, position size:
https://www.babypips.com/tools/position-size-calculator
So it is about 0.79
so 0.79 lots.
But for me hit SL after 6.9 pips and loses few times more than it should - 175.48
Why is that?
Is your account's currency USD?
Is your account's currency USD?
yes
It doesn't make sense.
Something is wrong with that trade, it has been opened on the 22nd of January 2020 and hit SL (only 7 pips higher) on the 6th of February, 2 whole weeks later!
Is that a real trade or on the backtester?It could be swaps for keeping this trade open for 2 weeks.
It doesn't make sense.
Something is wrong with that trade, it has been opened on the 22nd of January 2020 and hit SL (only 7 pips higher) on the 6th of February, 2 whole weeks later!
Is that a real trade or on the backtester?It could be swaps for keeping this trade open for 2 weeks.
Maybe is the spread difference.
Sometimes i see huge spreads in night or end of friday. In those times there is not so huge volatility and spreads gets bigger.
Once i had 230 points (23 pips) spread in chfjpy, while at days i usually had max 20points (2pips).
Maybe is the spread difference.
Sometimes i see huge spreads in night or end of friday. In those times there is not so huge volatility and spreads gets bigger.
Once i had 230 points (23 pips) spread in chfjpy, while at days i usually had max 20points (2pips).
Isnt backtester using fixed spread?
And checked usdjpy short swap: 8.077 points per lot as I understand. So 6.38083 points for that position per day.
Wednesdays counting as 3 days it is total 17 days. So total 108.46 points or 10.846 pips.
My SL was 6.9 pips.
For 6.9 pips I should lose 50 usd.
For 10.846 pips 78.59 usd.
So 50+78.59 = 128.59.
Still missing where the rest has been gone.
Maybe backtested knows swap for each day and for different days it was different?
I told you its the swaps, but you don't seem to understand.
Holding a 0.79 lot position for 2 weeks its quite expensive.
Isnt backtester using fixed spread?
And checked usdjpy short swap: 8.077 points per lot as I understand. So 6.38083 points for that position per day.
Wednesdays counting as 3 days it is total 17 days. So total 108.46 points or 10.846 pips.
My SL was 6.9 pips.
For 6.9 pips I should lose 50 usd.
For 10.846 pips 78.59 usd.
So 50+78.59 = 128.59.
Still missing where the rest has been gone.
Maybe backtested knows swap for each day and for different days it was different?
What leverage do you use?
What leverage do you use?
The account balance is about 10k usd. I do not know how to quickly calculate. But how can this affect?
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I have calculated what should be SL, position size:
https://www.babypips.com/tools/position-size-calculator
So it is about 0.79
so 0.79 lots.
But for me hit SL after 6.9 pips and loses few times more than it should - 175.48
Why is that?