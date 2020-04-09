Is it possible to have my EA trade automatically when i am not on MT4
- Big changes for MT4, in a few weeks
- how to save open charts and EA
- Ask!
My EA bot only opens trades when i am at my PC with Mt4 open, is it possible to change it so it places and closes trades without me logging onto Mt4? Is all i have is the ex4 file
You can use a MQL5 VPS and trade 24/7, without having your computer on, as long as your EA doesn't require DLL.
Right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
You can use a MQL5 VPS and trade 24/7, without having your computer on, as long as your EA doesn't require DLL.
Right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
Thank you very much, i will give it a shot
Thank you very much, i will give it a shot
Check with your broker as an alternative, in most cases they offer a free vps to their clients (with some sort of terms and conditions attached to it). With such vps .dll's not prohibited and you can also perhaps run 1-2 or more terminals depending on how powerful vps they provide.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use