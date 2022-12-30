Automatic validation for my EA

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hi guys.

I have the issue which faced most developers on this website (no trading operations). I hope someone helps me find what checks are required to pass this validation. (I tried check for lot size validity, enough money, valid ticket) knowing that the code run perfectly on tester (specially on the symbols mentioned in the test report.

automatic validation error


here is the complete code for the EA (comments on the code may help you understand the idea)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

//                                 +---------------+
//                                 |     MAT v1    |
//+--------------------------------+---------------+----------------------------+
//| EA Description                                 
//+ **************
//|
//| The idea for Buying is: 
//|************************                                                    
//| 1- Buying if price is away down from MA90 with specific points (distance)
//| 2- Order is closed if price touches up MA90 again
//|
//| The idea for Selling is: 
//|*************************                                                    
//| 1- Selling if price is away up from MA90 with specific points (distance)
//| 2- Order is closed if price touches up MA90 again
//|
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

//Variables
//---------
extern int distance = 10;
extern double Risk_Percent = 1;
double CCI_Min = 49;
double CCI_Max = 51;
double MA90,MA90_1,LotSize;
string Desc = "Correct Volume";
double Max_Lot = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT)/1000;
double Margin_Required,Free_Margin,pip;
int BarsOnChart;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   calcPoints();
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
   Margin_Required = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED);
   Free_Margin = AccountFreeMargin();
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                Adjust Lot size with Free Margin
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   if(LotSize < Max_Lot)
   {
      LotSize = NormalizeDouble(Free_Margin * (Risk_Percent / 100) / Margin_Required,2);
   }
   else if(LotSize >= Max_Lot)
   {
      LotSize = Max_Lot;
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+  

   MA90 = iMA(Symbol(),0,90,0,0,0,0);
   MA90_1 = iMA(Symbol(),0,90,0,0,0,1);
//   
   Comment(
           "Balance: ",NormalizeDouble(AccountBalance(),2),"\n",
           "Equity: ",NormalizeDouble(AccountEquity(),2),"\n",
           "Spread: ", MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_SPREAD),"\n",
           "distance:",MathAbs(Bid - MA90_1)
          );
//          
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|        Count Orders with the same symbol (open multi charts)                                                    
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

   int count = 0;
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
   {
      if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS))
      {
         if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol())
         {
            count ++;
         }
      }
   }
   
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

   if(count == 0)
   {
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                  Open BUY Order
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+   
      if(MA90_1 - Ask >= distance * pip)//check for entry point
      {
         if(CheckVolumeValue(LotSize,Desc))//Check if lot size is valid
         {
            if(CheckMoneyForTrade(Symbol(),LotSize,0))//Check if money is enough for a trade
            {
               int TicketB = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,LotSize,Ask,3,0,0,NULL,0,0,clrGreen);//Check if Order has been placed correctly
               if(TicketB < 1)Print("Error #",GetLastError(),"in BUY Order");
               count ++;
               Alert("Initial BUY Order Opened for ",OrderSymbol());
            }
         }
      }
      
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                  Open SELL Order
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
      if(Bid - MA90_1 >= distance * pip)//check for entry point
      {
         if(CheckVolumeValue(LotSize,Desc))//Check if lot size is valid
         {
            if(CheckMoneyForTrade(Symbol(),LotSize,1))//Check if money is enough for a trade
            {
               int TicketS = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,LotSize,Bid,3,0,0,NULL,0,0,clrRed);//Check if Order has been placed correctly
               if(TicketS < 1) Print("Error #",GetLastError(),"in SELL order");
               count ++;
               Alert("Initial SELL Order Opened for ",OrderSymbol());
            }
         }
      }
   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                  Closing opened Orders
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

   if(count == 1)
   {
      for(int a=OrdersTotal()-1;a>=0;a--)
      {
         if(OrderSelect(a, SELECT_BY_POS))
         {
            if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol())
            {
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                      Close BUY Order
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+   
               if(OrderType() == OP_BUY && Bid >= MA90)
               {
                  if(!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,3,clrGreen))Comment("ERROR");
                  count = 0;
                  Alert("BUY Order Closed for ", OrderSymbol());
               }
               
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                      Close SELL Order
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+   
               if(OrderType() == OP_SELL && Ask <= MA90)
               {
                  if(!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,3,clrRed))Comment("ERROR");
                  count = 0;
                  Alert("SELL Order Closed for ", OrderSymbol());
               }              
            }
         }
      }
   }   
}

//============================================================================================

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check the correctness of the order volume                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckVolumeValue(double volume,string Description)
  {
//--- minimal allowed volume for trade operations
   double min_volume=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
   if(volume<min_volume)
     {
      Description=StringFormat("Volume is less than the minimal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN=%.2f",min_volume);
      return(false);
     }

//--- maximal allowed volume of trade operations
   double max_volume=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
   if(volume>max_volume)
     {
      Description=StringFormat("Volume is greater than the maximal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX=%.2f",max_volume);
      return(false);
     }

//--- get minimal step of volume changing
   double volume_step=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);

   int ratio=(int)MathRound(volume/volume_step);
   if(MathAbs(ratio*volume_step-volume)>0.0000001)
     {
      Description=StringFormat("Volume is not a multiple of the minimal step SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, the closest correct volume is %.2f",
                               volume_step,ratio*volume_step);
      return(false);
     }
   Description="Correct volume value";
   return(true);
  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                 Check Money For Trade
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckMoneyForTrade(string symb, double lots,int type)
{
   double free_margin=AccountFreeMarginCheck(symb,type, lots);

//-- if there is not enough money
   if(free_margin<0)
     {
      string oper=(type==OP_BUY)? "Buy":"Sell";
      Print("Not enough money for ", oper," ",lots, " ", symb, " Error code=",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
 
   //--- checking successful
   return(true);
}  

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                      calculate points
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double calcPoints()
{
      
   double TickSize = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_TICKSIZE);
   if(Point == 0.001 || Point == 0.00001) return pip = 10 * TickSize;
   else return pip = TickSize;
}
 

Hello 

Here is a code that passes validation 

I think you are not checking per the limit of orders of the broker and whether or not trading is allowed for this symbol 

   if(IsConnected()&&IsTradeAllowed(Symbol(),TimeCurrent())&&(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED)==1)&&!IsTradeContextBusy())
     {
     int errors=0;
     ResetLastError();
     int mot=OrdersTotal();errors+=GetLastError();
     int cot=(int)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS);errors+=GetLastError();
     double lot=(double)MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT);errors+=GetLastError();     
     if(errors==0&&mot<cot)
       {
       if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot)>0&&GetLastError()==0)
         {
         lot=NormalizeDouble(lot,2);
         RefreshRates();
         double ask=NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits);
         int tick=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,ask,sim_slip,0,0,NULL,ot_magic,0,clrRed);
         }
       }
     }
[Deleted]  
Hany Mhmd Th Abrahym Aljml: I have the issue which faced most developers on this website (no trading operations). I hope someone helps me find what checks are required to pass this validation. (I tried check for lot size validity, enough money, valid ticket) knowing that the code run perfectly on tester (specially on the symbols mentioned in the test report.here is the complete code for the EA (comments on the code may help you understand the idea)

I'm not sure if it's the cause, but you should not be reading market information in the global declarations ...

double Max_Lot = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT)/1000;

You should not even be doing it in OnInit() event handler either.

You should only read market information after the first tick has arrived.

Also, MarketInfo() is the old MQL4 functions. Instead use the modern MQL4+/MQL5 functions for that. Here is an example ...

   double
      dbLotsMinimum  = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN       ),
      dbLotsMaximum  = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX       ),
      dbLotsStep     = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP      ),
      dbTickSize     = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE  ),
      dbTickValue    = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE );
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Hello 

Here is a code that passes validation 

I think you are not checking per the limit of orders of the broker and whether or not trading is allowed for this symbol 

Thank you for replying me. I included the code that you mentioned above but it didn't work either. Can you please check if I'm included it the right way? 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

   if(count == 0) // Check no opened orders
   {
      if(DayOfWeek() != 0 || DayOfWeek() != 6) // Check market is opened
      {  
         if(IsConnected()&&IsTradeAllowed(Symbol(),TimeCurrent())&&// check connection with server
            (TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED)==1)&&// check Trade is allowed
            !IsTradeContextBusy()) // check Context isn't Busy
         {
            int errors=0;
            ResetLastError();
            int mot=OrdersTotal();errors+=GetLastError();
            int cot=(int)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS);errors+=GetLastError();
            double lot=(double)SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);errors+=GetLastError();     
            if(errors==0&&mot<cot)
            {
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open BUY Order
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
               if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_BUY,LotSize)>0&&GetLastError()==0)
               {
                  lot=NormalizeDouble(lot,2);
                  RefreshRates();
                  double ask=NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits); 
                  if(MA90_1 - ask >= distance * pip && MACD5 < CCI_Min && IsNewCandle())
                  {
                     if(CheckVolumeValue(LotSize,Desc))
                     {
                        int TicketB = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,LotSize,ask,3,0,0,NULL,0,0,clrGreen);
                        if(TicketB < 1)Print("Error #",GetLastError(),"in a BUY Order");
                        count ++;
                        Alert("Initial BUY Order Opened for ",OrderSymbol());
                     }
                  }
               }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open SELL Order
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
               if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_BUY,LotSize)>0&&GetLastError()==0)
               {
                  lot=NormalizeDouble(lot,2);
                  RefreshRates();
                  double bid=NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits); 
                  if(bid - MA90_1 >= distance * pip && MACD5 > CCI_Max && IsNewCandle())
                  {
                     if(CheckVolumeValue(LotSize,Desc))
                     {
                        int TicketS = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,LotSize,bid,3,0,0,NULL,0,0,clrRed);
                        if(TicketS < 1) Print("Error #",GetLastError(),"in a SELL Order");
                        count ++;
                        Alert("Initial SELL Order Opened for ",OrderSymbol());
                     }
                  }
               }
            }
         }
      }
   }

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I'm not sure if it's the cause, but you should not be reading market information in the global declarations ...

You should not even be doing it in OnInit() event handler either.

You should only read market information after the first tick has arrived.

Also, MarketInfo() is the old MQL4 functions. Instead use the modern MQL4+/MQL5 functions for that. Here is an example ...

thanks, I took your advice into consideration in the above code.

[Deleted]  
Hany Mhmd Th Abrahym Aljml #: thanks, I took your advice into consideration in the above code.

You are welcome!

 
Hany Mhmd Th Abrahym Aljml #:
Thank you for replying me. I included the code that you mentioned above but it didn't work either. Can you please check if I'm included it the right way?


Okay i think some checks changed again . I just passed the below code .

If i'm not mistaken the tester may fail in SymbolInfo requests so it should have an alternative for MarketInfo on lots.(that or i should use Symbol() , or they are testing on old terminals too)

The following code may have issues in the margin calculation , does not account for ECN types and does not handle Freeze Level which i'm not experienced with. 

The rest is okay and passed in a hidden project that i have in the market for testing .

here is the all in one trade code in its test form (this ea passed as is).

#property version   "33.00"
#property strict
datetime barstamp=0;
int clock=0,clock_limit=7;
int OnInit()
  {
  barstamp=0;
  clock=0;
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   
  }

void OnTick()
  {
  if(Time[0]>barstamp){
  barstamp=Time[0];
  clock++;
  if(clock==clock_limit){
  clock=0;
  if(MathRand()>16000){
    trade_result result=SafeMarketTrade(OP_BUY,0.01,10,false,10,false,false,1.5,10,333,1000,23,NULL,clrBlue);
    if(!result.success){
      Print(result.error_message);
      }
    }
  else{
    trade_result result=SafeMarketTrade(OP_SELL,0.01,Ask+(10*_Point),true,0.0,false,false,1.5,10,333,1000,23,NULL,clrRed);
    if(!result.success){
      Print(result.error_message);
      }
    }
  }}
  }

struct trade_result{
bool     success;
int      ticket;
double   open_price;
double   initial_price,ask,bid,spread;
double   stop_loss;
double   take_profit;
double   lots;
double   margin_used;
datetime open_time;
int      slippage;
int      attempts;
long     time_to_open_ms;
string   error_message;
         trade_result(void){reset();}
        ~trade_result(void){reset();}
    void reset(){
         success=false;
         ticket=-1;
         attempts=0;
         error_message="";
         } 
};

trade_result SafeMarketTrade(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE direction,//buy or sell
                             double          lots,//the volume of the trade
                             double          sl,//stop loss price or distance from entry price 
                             bool            sl_is_price,//true if stop loss is not distance 
                             double          tp,//take profit price or distance from entry price
                             bool            tp_is_price,//true if take profit is not distance
                             bool            reject_if_stops_too_close,//reject trade if stops are too close for broker
                             double          stops_expansion_multiple_of_limit,//if not rejecting trade for stop level , expand by this much (off of the limit)
                             int             max_attempts,//max attempts to open
                             uint            timeout,//timeout between attempts
                             int             max_slippage,//max allowed slippage
                             int             magic_number,
                             string          order_comment,
                             color           clr){
trade_result result;
//log the start ms 
  result.time_to_open_ms=GetTickCount();
  //create id for the order attempt 
    string id="{"+_Symbol+" "+EnumToString(direction)+" "+DoubleToString(lots,2)+" #Magic("+IntegerToString(magic_number)+")'"+order_comment+"'}";
  //Proper Type 
  if(direction==OP_BUY||direction==OP_SELL)
  {
  //Context and Connection
  if(!IsTradeContextBusy()&&IsConnected())
  {
  //total orders and account limits
    ResetLastError();
    int account_orders_limit=(int)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS);
    if(GetLastError()==0&&OrdersTotal()<account_orders_limit){
    //Trade allowance 
      ResetLastError();
      if(IsTradeAllowed(_Symbol,TimeCurrent())&&(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED)==1)&&GetLastError()==0){
      //minlot , maxlot , step , total max
        ResetLastError();
        bool volumes_acquired=true;
        double volume_min=(double)SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
               if(GetLastError()!=0){
               ResetLastError();
               volume_min=(double)MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_MINLOT);
               if(GetLastError()!=0){volumes_acquired=false;}
               }
               ResetLastError();
        double volume_max=(double)SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
               if(GetLastError()!=0&&volumes_acquired){
               ResetLastError();
               volume_max=(double)MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_MAXLOT);
               if(GetLastError()!=0){volumes_acquired=false;}
               }
               ResetLastError();    
        double volume_step=(double)SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
               if(GetLastError()!=0&&volumes_acquired){
               ResetLastError();
               volume_step=(double)MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_LOTSTEP);
               if(GetLastError()!=0){volumes_acquired=false;}
               }
               ResetLastError();
        double volume_limit=(double)SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT);
               if(GetLastError()!=0){volume_limit=0.0;}
        if(volumes_acquired){
        //check against step 
          int steps=(int)(MathFloor(lots/volume_step));
          lots=((double)steps)*volume_step;
          if(lots<volume_min){lots=volume_min;}
          else if(lots>volume_max){lots=volume_max;}
         //Total symbol volume 
           double total_symbol_volume=get_symbol_volume(_Symbol,true)+lots;
           if(total_symbol_volume<volume_limit||volume_limit<=0.0){
           //get max available margin with margin of error on top
             double max_available_margin=get_max_available_margin_with_error_margin(0.2);//20% buffer
             //free margin check 
               //the free margin remaining must be above free margin - max available free margin
               double margin_min=AccountFreeMargin()-max_available_margin;
               ResetLastError();
               if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(_Symbol,direction,lots)>margin_min&&GetLastError()==0){
               //turn all stops to distance if they are not and catch the first price 
                 double sl_ticks=0.0,tp_ticks=0.0;
                 RefreshRates();
                 result.ask=Ask;
                 result.bid=Bid;
                 if(direction==OP_BUY){result.initial_price=Ask;}
                 else{result.initial_price=Bid;}
                 //get stop level limit 
                 ResetLastError();
                 double stop_limit=((double)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL))*_Point;
                 if(GetLastError()==0){
                 //stop loss
                 if(sl!=0.0){
                 if(sl_is_price){
                   if(direction==OP_BUY){
                     sl_ticks=result.bid-sl;
                     }else{
                     sl_ticks=sl-result.ask;
                     }
                 }
                 else{
                     sl_ticks=sl*_Point;
                 }
                 //if the stop loss is below the limit and the limit is not zero
                   if(stop_limit>0.0&&sl_ticks<=stop_limit){
                   //adjust or reject
                     if(reject_if_stops_too_close){
                       result.error_message="SL is too close , rejecting trade "+id;
                       return(result);
                       }
                     else{
                       sl_ticks=NormalizeDouble(stop_limit*stops_expansion_multiple_of_limit,_Digits);
                       }
                   }
                 }
                 //stop loss ends here
                 //take profit 
                 if(tp!=0.0){
                 if(tp_is_price){
                   if(direction==OP_BUY){
                     tp_ticks=tp-result.ask;
                     }else{
                     tp_ticks=result.bid-tp;
                     }
                 }
                 else{
                     tp_ticks=tp*_Point;
                 }
                 //if the take profit is below the limit and the limit is not zero 
                   if(stop_limit>0.0&&tp_ticks<=stop_limit){
                   //adjust or reject
                     if(reject_if_stops_too_close){
                       result.error_message="TP is too close , rejecting trade "+id;
                       return(result);
                       }
                     else{
                       tp_ticks=NormalizeDouble(stop_limit*stops_expansion_multiple_of_limit,_Digits);
                       }
                   }
                 }
                 //take profit ends here   
                 /*
                 At this point we have everything we need now we will start 
                 attempting to place the trade 
                 */              
                 //TRADE 
                   double fm_snap=0.0;
                   while(result.ticket==-1&&result.attempts<max_attempts){
                   result.attempts++;
                   RefreshRates();
                   result.ask=Ask;
                   result.bid=Bid;
                   fm_snap=AccountFreeMargin();
                   if(direction==OP_BUY){result.open_price=Ask;}else{result.open_price=Bid;}
                   //format sl + tp ,we have the ticks so we can use sl , tp variables
                     if(sl_ticks!=0.0){
                     if(direction==OP_BUY){
                       sl=result.bid-sl_ticks;
                       }else{
                       sl=result.ask+sl_ticks;
                       }
                     }
                     if(tp_ticks!=0.0){
                     if(direction==OP_BUY){
                       tp=result.ask+tp_ticks;
                       }else{
                       tp=result.bid-tp_ticks;
                       }
                     }
                    ResetLastError();
                    result.ticket=OrderSend(_Symbol,direction,lots,result.open_price,max_slippage,sl,tp,order_comment,magic_number,0,clr);
                   Sleep(timeout);
                   }
                 //TRADE ENDS HERE
                   //if trade failed 
                     if(result.ticket==-1){
                     result.error_message="Trade failed error#"+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+" ";
                     }
                   //if trade succeeded
                     else{
                     result.success=true;
                     //time to open 
                       long endms=GetTickCount();
                       if(endms<result.time_to_open_ms){
                       result.time_to_open_ms=UINT_MAX-result.time_to_open_ms+endms;
                       }else{
                       result.time_to_open_ms=endms-result.time_to_open_ms;
                       }
                     //spread 
                       result.spread=result.ask-result.bid; 
                     //margin used 
                       result.margin_used=fm_snap-AccountFreeMargin();
                     //select for more info 
                       if(OrderSelect(result.ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)){
                       result.open_price=OrderOpenPrice();
                       result.open_time=OrderOpenTime();
                       result.lots=OrderLots();
                       result.stop_loss=OrderStopLoss();
                       result.take_profit=OrderTakeProfit();
                       //slippage 
                         if(direction==OP_BUY){
                         result.slippage=(int)((result.initial_price-result.open_price)/_Point);
                         }else{
                         result.slippage=(int)((result.open_price-result.initial_price)/_Point);
                         }
                       }
                     }
                   //if trade succeeded ends here 
                 }
                 else{
                 result.error_message="Cannot get stops level ";
                 }
               //get stop level limit ends here
               }else{
               result.error_message="Not enough margin for lots ";
               }
             //free margin check ends here 
           }else{
           result.error_message="Volume will exceed total limit ";
           }
         //Total symbol volume ends here
        }else{
         result.error_message="Cannot acquire symbol volume info ";
         }
      //minlot , maxlot , step ,total max ends here
      }else{
       if(!IsTradeAllowed(_Symbol,TimeCurrent())){result.error_message="Trade not possible for symbol ";}
       if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED)==0){result.error_message+="Trade switch is off ";}
       }
    //Trade allowance ends here 
    }else{
     result.error_message="Total orders account limit reached ";
     }
  //total orders and account limits ends here
  }else{
      if(IsTradeContextBusy()){result.error_message="Trade Context Busy ";}
      if(!IsConnected()){result.error_message+="No Connection ";}
      }
  //Context and Connection Ends Here
  }else{
      result.error_message="Wrong trade type.Market orders only please ";
      }
  //Proper Type Ends Here
result.error_message+=id;
return(result);
}


double get_symbol_volume(string _symbol,bool only_live_orders){
double sum=0.0;
for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++){
if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)){
if(!only_live_orders||(OrderType()==OP_BUY||OrderType()==OP_SELL)){
sum+=OrderLots();
}}}
return(sum);
}

double get_max_available_margin_with_error_margin(double error_margin_buffer_percent){
double avail_margin=0.0;
ResetLastError();
int margin_call_mode=AccountStopoutMode();//https://docs.mql4.com/account/accountstopoutmode

  if(GetLastError()==0){
  //if absolute value mode 
    if(margin_call_mode==1){
    avail_margin=AccountFreeMargin()-AccountStopoutLevel();
    }
  //if % mode 
    else if(margin_call_mode==0){ 
    double min_ratio=AccountStopoutLevel();
    //at min ratio the margin must be 
      double margin_at_min=AccountEquity()/(min_ratio/100.0);
      avail_margin=MathMin(margin_at_min-AccountMargin(),AccountFreeMargin());
    }
  //and margin of error 
    avail_margin-=avail_margin*error_margin_buffer_percent;
  }
return(avail_margin);
}
Edit : Volume limit should not reject the acquisition switch of lots in case the broker does not support it , or its not supported at all i guess . That means maybe the symbol info doubles are working too . This works however .
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Okay i think some checks changed again . I just passed the below code .

If i'm not mistaken the tester may fail in SymbolInfo requests so it should have an alternative for MarketInfo on lots.(that or i should use Symbol() , or they are testing on old terminals too)

The following code may have issues in the margin calculation , does not account for ECN types and does not handle Freeze Level which i'm not experienced with. 

The rest is okay and passed in a hidden project that i have in the market for testing .

here is the all in one trade code in its test form (this ea passed as is).

Edit : Volume limit should not reject the acquisition switch of lots in case the broker does not support it , or its not supported at all i guess . That means maybe the symbol info doubles are working too . This works however .

Thanks. I will try to fit it to my EA.

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