VPS button disabled on the MT5 platform with HF Markets

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I noticed that the button to rent a VPS on the MT5 platform is disabled. The button reactivates when I switch to a different broker. My broker is HF Markets and I have contacted HF Markets to find out the reason for this and I am yet to get a response. Please may I know if anyone knows the reason why this is happening.
Files:
disbled.png  22 kb
 

Have you logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your enyinna login?



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Have you logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your enyinna login?



Yes I checked the journal and confirmed I am logged in. Even without logging I believe the button should be active.

 
Enyinna #:

Yes I checked the journal and confirmed I am logged in. Even without logging I believe the button should be active.

Try to restart your MT5 terminal, also make sure that you are using the custom branded MT5 terminal, downloaded from your broker's website and not the default Metaquotes MT5 terminal.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try to restart your MT5 terminal, also make sure that you are using the custom branded MT5 terminal, downloaded from your broker's website and not the default Metaquotes MT5 terminal.

I have tried both the custom branded MT5 terminal from HF Markets and the default Metaquotes MT5 terminal and they are both the same issue.
 
Enyinna #:
I have tried both the custom branded MT5 terminal from HF Markets and the default Metaquotes MT5 terminal and they are both the same issue.

I would try on another computer to see if the issue persists, if it does then your broker doesn't offer MQL5 VPS.

You can ask them of course about it.

 
EnyinnaI noticed that the button to rent a VPS on the MT5 platform is disabled. The button reactivates when I switch to a different broker. My broker is HF Markets and I have contacted HF Markets to find out the reason for this and I am yet to get a response. Please may I know if anyone knows the reason why this is happening.

Hello, the topic below addresses a similar problem. The advice was to contact the website's technical support service. Below is the result of the contact in that case:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

VPS service disabled - MT5

Bo Ren Guan, 2022.09.13 05:44

Hello, through the Service Desk, I learned that the root cause of the problem is that I canceled my subscription several times before, which was judged by the system as abuse and my account was disabled (the so-called abuse is actually a misunderstanding).


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