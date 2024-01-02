VPS button disabled on the MT5 platform with HF Markets
- debug button is disabled
- MQL5 VPS for MT5
- Help
Have you logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your enyinna login?
Yes I checked the journal and confirmed I am logged in. Even without logging I believe the button should be active.
Try to restart your MT5 terminal, also make sure that you are using the custom branded MT5 terminal, downloaded from your broker's website and not the default Metaquotes MT5 terminal.
Try to restart your MT5 terminal, also make sure that you are using the custom branded MT5 terminal, downloaded from your broker's website and not the default Metaquotes MT5 terminal.
I have tried both the custom branded MT5 terminal from HF Markets and the default Metaquotes MT5 terminal and they are both the same issue.
I would try on another computer to see if the issue persists, if it does then your broker doesn't offer MQL5 VPS.
You can ask them of course about it.
Hello, the topic below addresses a similar problem. The advice was to contact the website's technical support service. Below is the result of the contact in that case:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Bo Ren Guan, 2022.09.13 05:44
Hello, through the Service Desk, I learned that the root cause of the problem is that I canceled my subscription several times before, which was judged by the system as abuse and my account was disabled (the so-called abuse is actually a misunderstanding).
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