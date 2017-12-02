Candles Have Disappeared On Chart MT5
I am totally confused - this morning I woke up and it looks like there was a huge drop on GBP-USD in the night which for some reason ended up making me a profit even though i was losing a crapload on this specific trade - looks like the GBP-USD dropped suddenly about 5 points and hit my profit taking line that triggered it .. all good till now. ... however my GBP-USD chart has now gone nuts and only displays a straight line and i cant fix it. All other charts are fine - check screenshot .. when I pull the chart backwards the candles come back for a few seconds. Have tried closing reopening, rebooting, reloading even opening on webtrader its the same https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/7982009/gbpusd-h1-metaquotes-software-corp. If anyone knows how to fix this it would be really helpful
Thanks
GIan
A problem with your broker, this think never actually happened.
A problem with your broker, this think never actually happened.
Thanks, you are right. It went back to normal. So actually in my demo account I made money but in reality I would still have been about 6000 down .. makes sense .. anyway thanks for the reply appreciate your help . This is now solved
You can left click the chart and click refresh
A problem with your broker, this think never actually happened.
This is not a broker issue. I had the same thing happen. It hit my stop of 1.14. I am trading on a demo account set up directly with MQL5 and not through broker. Same thing happened to me earlier this year on the same demo account.
This is not a broker issue. I had the same thing happen. It hit my stop of 1.14. I am trading on a demo account set up directly with MQL5 and not through broker. Same thing happened to me earlier this year on the same demo account.
GBPUSD never hit 1.14, so it was a broker issue.
These things do occur sometimes and then brokers fix them on the chart and in real/demo trades adjusting the profit/losses accordingly.
GBPUSD never hit 1.14, so it was a broker issue.
These things do occur sometimes and then brokers fix them on the chart and in real/demo trades adjusting the profit/losses accordingly.
Strange. How can this be a broker issue when my account is not associated with a broker? I'm trading on a demo account I set up through www.mql5.com. Also, I have not seen an adjustment happen. I'm still down $1,721.40. Thanks for your help.
Please note that this happened to many users using MetaQuotes Demo account data feeds, and this is not a broker issue, as they use there own feed providers.
This issue also happened on the MyFXBook charts, probably because they were using the MetaQuotes feed.
Please note that this happened to many users using MetaQuotes Demo account data feeds, and this is not a broker issue, as they use there own feed providers.
This issue also happened on the MyFXBook charts, probably because they were using the MetaQuotes feed.
Thanks for jumping in and clarifying/validating what some of us are experiencing. I understand MetaQuotes owns MetaTrader. So, kind of one in the same, and if brokers can use MetaQuotes feeds, then people are getting hit with false actions on live accounts.
No! This is not a MetaTrader issue, but a data feed issue. As I stated, brokers use the own feed providers, not MetaQuotes! This only happened to MetaQuotes Demo accounts, not broker based demo or live accounts.
No! This is not a MetaTrader issue, but a data feed issue. As I stated, brokers use the own feed providers, not MetaQuotes! This only happened to MetaQuotes Demo accounts, not broker based demo or live accounts.
I understand. This is a data feed issue, not a MetaTrader software issue. The problem is when this happens to demo accounts, people are going to have a negative perception of MetaTrader because the parent company is providing the feed. They really should fix the bugs or not provide a feed at all. Also, if brokers can pay to use MetaQuotes feed that is a whole other issue, because I assume these same glitchy trades are happening on live accounts.
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I am totally confused - this morning I woke up and it looks like there was a huge drop on GBP-USD in the night which for some reason ended up making me a profit even though i was losing a crapload on this specific trade - looks like the GBP-USD dropped suddenly about 5 points and hit my profit taking line that triggered it .. all good till now. ... however my GBP-USD chart has now gone nuts and only displays a straight line and i cant fix it. All other charts are fine - check screenshot .. when I pull the chart backwards the candles come back for a few seconds. Have tried closing reopening, rebooting, reloading even opening on webtrader its the same https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/7982009/gbpusd-h1-metaquotes-software-corp. If anyone knows how to fix this it would be really helpful
Thanks
GIan