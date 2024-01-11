New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4040: Improvements and fixes

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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023. This version provides improvements to the new trading report and the Web Terminal.



MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
  1. Terminal: New trading report improvements. Fixed display of the first value on the growth graph and drawdown calculations.



  2. Terminal: When opening accounts, traders receive several messages through the internal email system. They provide credentials and useful information about the platform capabilities and built-in services. We have updated and enhanced these emails, translated them into 50 languages, and completely updated the design.
  3. Terminal: Optimized account deposit and withdrawal pages.
  4. Terminal: Fixed volume change error when placing a new order. With some combinations of trading instrument settings, the field was not available for editing.
  5. Terminal: Fixed display of broker agreement links in the demo account opening dialog.
  6. Terminal: Updated user interface translations.
  7. MQL5: Fixed an error that could cause the MQL5 program to crash at startup under certain conditions.

MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal

  1. Fixed display of Stop Loss and Take Profit values in trading history.
  2. Enhanced logging. New log messages display information on successful and failed connections.
  3. Fixed context menu operation in the Market Watch.
  4. Fixed display of notifications about operation results when trading from the Depth of Market.
  5. Fixed error which caused the indicator subwindow to be removed from the chart when calling the trading dialog.
  6. Fixed on-chart dragging of trading levels displayed on top of analytical objects.


The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 
Draw trendline by angle has bug when changing timeframe.
 

Is this display of the signature correct?

(Ctrl+Shift+Space)


 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Is this display of the signature correct?

It looks like the <Ctrl+Shift+Space> is displaying an incorrect signature.

<Ctrl+Space>:

<Ctrl+Shift+Space>:


class Foo
  {
public:
   int i;
   const Foo* method();
  };

const Foo* Foo::method(void)
  {
   return(NULL);
  }

void OnStart()
  {
   Foo obj;
   const Foo* ptr = obj.method();
  }
 

If I open three long positions with 0.1 lots in USDJPY and using a netting account, I get one position with 0.3 lots (that is completely ok) and an average price which is not correctly displayed: 6 digits after the comma instead of 3:


 

[Deleted]  
@Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck #: If I open three long positions with 0.1 lots in USDJPY and using a netting account, I get one position with 0.3 lots (that is completely ok) and an average price which is not correctly displayed: 6 digits after the comma instead of 3:

Correctly speaking, the Net Mean Open Price for a basket of orders can easily be a value that does not align to the tick/point size.

However, I don't know if it was expressed (displayed) in previous builds in this way. If you are stating that in previous builds it was rounded to the nearest tick or point size, I cannot argue that as I did not notice.

But internally, the correct value will usually not align to a tick/point size because of how the Net Mean Open Price is calculated.

If in this build, it is now displayed in this way, then I personally would argue that to be a very good thing, so as to know the real Net Mean Open Price.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Correctly speaking, the Net Mean Open Price for a basket of orders can easily be a value that does not align to the tick/point size.

However, I don't know if it was expressed (displayed) in previous builds in this way. If you are stating that in previous builds it was rounded to the nearest tick or point size, I cannot argue that as I did not notice.

But internally, the correct value will usually not align to a tick/point size because of how the Net Mean Open Price is calculated.

If in this build, it is now displayed in this way, then I personally would argue that to be a very good thing, so as to know the real Net Mean Open Price.

I understand what you mean. But in some cases (eg if the volume is divided by 3) you never can display the correct value. Why 6 digits? That seems to me a little bit arbitrary.

[Deleted]  

I would like to hereby confirm a bug in the Strategy Tester's forwarding testing, as discovered and described by the user tanner gilliland in the following 4 topics ...

I personally run the test offered by the user to reproduce the issue and confirmed his findings.

My complete testing procedure and results, including log files can be found on the following consecutive posts:

Please note, that credit for discovering this bug goes to the user tanner gilliland!
Can anyone see if they can reproduce a bug on their computer? It wont take long.
Can anyone see if they can reproduce a bug on their computer? It wont take long.
  • 2023.11.14
  • www.mql5.com
I have been experiencing a lot of bugs in the forward tester...
[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

I would like to hereby confirm a bug in the Strategy Tester's forwarding testing, as discovered and described by the user tanner gilliland in the following 4 topics ...

I personally run the test offered by the user to reproduce the issue and confirmed his findings.

My complete testing procedure and results, including log files can be found on the following consecutive posts:

Please note, that credit for discovering this bug goes to the user tanner gilliland!

Follow-up ...

It seems that this has been a bug for a long time, at list sice 2020 ... tester got "xx pases not processed and returned to task queue" warning

tester got "xx pases not processed and returned to task queue" warning
tester got "xx pases not processed and returned to task queue" warning
  • 2020.03.15
  • www.mql5.com
I am trying to run walk forward optimization usually my total steps list is around 220k results and I found this warning but test shows as complete...
 

The Balance/Equity graph in MT5 backtest report is wrong in the generated HTML. Equity curve is missed in the generated HTML.

The Balance/Equity graph is correct in MT5Terminal.

Please see the pictures attached.

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "I can't see the reports in Windows Server 2019".
Blank screen when try to view new trading reports - How to download the MT5 from Microsoft's Edge webview section and find out if there are anything more or different that I should
Blank screen when try to view new trading reports - How to download the MT5 from Microsoft's Edge webview section and find out if there are anything more or different that I should
  • 2023.10.12
  • www.mql5.com
Com/en-us/microsoft-edge/webview2/#download-section. Many terminal functions use microsoft edge webview2 to be able to display html content. The platform will continue to use mshtml under windows 7 and wine, but the new features will not be available
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