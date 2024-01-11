New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4040: Improvements and fixes
Is this display of the signature correct?
Is this display of the signature correct?
It looks like the <Ctrl+Shift+Space> is displaying an incorrect signature.
<Ctrl+Space>:
<Ctrl+Shift+Space>:
class Foo { public: int i; const Foo* method(); }; const Foo* Foo::method(void) { return(NULL); } void OnStart() { Foo obj; const Foo* ptr = obj.method(); }
If I open three long positions with 0.1 lots in USDJPY and using a netting account, I get one position with 0.3 lots (that is completely ok) and an average price which is not correctly displayed: 6 digits after the comma instead of 3:
Correctly speaking, the Net Mean Open Price for a basket of orders can easily be a value that does not align to the tick/point size.
However, I don't know if it was expressed (displayed) in previous builds in this way. If you are stating that in previous builds it was rounded to the nearest tick or point size, I cannot argue that as I did not notice.
But internally, the correct value will usually not align to a tick/point size because of how the Net Mean Open Price is calculated.
If in this build, it is now displayed in this way, then I personally would argue that to be a very good thing, so as to know the real Net Mean Open Price.
Correctly speaking, the Net Mean Open Price for a basket of orders can easily be a value that does not align to the tick/point size.
However, I don't know if it was expressed (displayed) in previous builds in this way. If you are stating that in previous builds it was rounded to the nearest tick or point size, I cannot argue that as I did not notice.
But internally, the correct value will usually not align to a tick/point size because of how the Net Mean Open Price is calculated.
If in this build, it is now displayed in this way, then I personally would argue that to be a very good thing, so as to know the real Net Mean Open Price.
I understand what you mean. But in some cases (eg if the volume is divided by 3) you never can display the correct value. Why 6 digits? That seems to me a little bit arbitrary.
I would like to hereby confirm a bug in the Strategy Tester's forwarding testing, as discovered and described by the user tanner gilliland in the following 4 topics ...
- Can anyone see if they can reproduce a bug on their computer? It wont take long.
- Is there a way to run or rerun forward tests with the same inputs as a previous backtest?
- Why would the number of passes in the strategy tester determine whether a bug happens or not.
- How can I see what exactly went wrong when a forward optimization pass fails?
I personally run the test offered by the user to reproduce the issue and confirmed his findings.
My complete testing procedure and results, including log files can be found on the following consecutive posts:
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457425#comment_50704805
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457425#comment_50704819
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457425#comment_50704852
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457425#comment_50704895
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457425#comment_50704950
- 2023.11.14
- www.mql5.com
I would like to hereby confirm a bug in the Strategy Tester's forwarding testing, as discovered and described by the user tanner gilliland in the following 4 topics ...
- Can anyone see if they can reproduce a bug on their computer? It wont take long.
- Is there a way to run or rerun forward tests with the same inputs as a previous backtest?
- Why would the number of passes in the strategy tester determine whether a bug happens or not.
- How can I see what exactly went wrong when a forward optimization pass fails?
I personally run the test offered by the user to reproduce the issue and confirmed his findings.
My complete testing procedure and results, including log files can be found on the following consecutive posts:
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457425#comment_50704805
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457425#comment_50704819
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457425#comment_50704852
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457425#comment_50704895
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457425#comment_50704950
Follow-up ...
It seems that this has been a bug for a long time, at list sice 2020 ... tester got "xx pases not processed and returned to task queue" warning
- 2020.03.15
- www.mql5.com
The Balance/Equity graph in MT5 backtest report is wrong in the generated HTML. Equity curve is missed in the generated HTML.
The Balance/Equity graph is correct in MT5Terminal.
Please see the pictures attached.
- 2023.10.12
- www.mql5.com
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023. This version provides improvements to the new trading report and the Web Terminal.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
The update will be available through the Live Update system.