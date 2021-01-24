Charles Dow's theory - page 59
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This is a request from the moderator!
I'll explain again, in detail: Yes, no indicator is needed, yes, it doesn't matter if you work on MT4 or MT5
Which moderator, we are in a free forum.
Continue where you are comfortable
What moderator, we are in a free forum.
Continue where you are comfortable.
Vitaly, everything is clear now?
Your task: to find in the bowels of the codeof indicator calculation the values n,tau and D, all1!
How can I cancel my freelance order and/or pass it on to you?
I take that day's candle, determine OHLC, run PNB on those 4 price values, determine the order of the torque process n, the lifetime of the pulse tau and the potential of that pulse D. That's it! I start analyzing the situation:
I see that the lifetime of the impulse is 6.5 months, it is very powerful and stable. The potential is more than 600 pips, it is positive, so I put a buy order for 6 months and do not look in the trading platform again. In 6 months I have fixed profit of 600 pips.
After 6 months in the terminal, where the balance figure can be 0.00
After 6 months in the terminal where the balance figure can be 0.00
How can m.b.00 when the market is going up all the time? See chart of the real situation!https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page46#comment_20100767https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page52#comment_20112080
Let's look at an example
I want to know what is the situation of the gold market at 01 07 20?
I take a candlestick from that day, determine OHLC, run PNB on those 4 price values, determine the order of the torque process n, the lifetime of the impulse tau and the potential of that impulse D. That's it! I start analyzing the situation:
I see that the lifetime of the impulse is 6.5 months, it is very powerful and stable. The potential is more than 600 pips, it is positive, so I put a buy order for 6 months and do not look in the trading platform again. In 6 months I will fix profit of 600 pips. Analysis complete!https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page52#comment_20112080
Yusuf, what should you do with your system if the next day, 02 07 20, you again perform analysis ("I take the candlestick of that day, determine OHLC, start PNB at these 4 price values...").
And the analysis shows 600 pips, but the potential is negative, i.e. you need a short.
What to do? Close the buy? Turn to short?
Yusuf, what do you do with your system if the next day, 02 07 20, you do the analysis again ("I take the candle for that day, determine OHLC, run PNB on those 4 price values...").
And the analysis shows 600 pips, but the potential is negative, i.e. you need a short.
What to do? Close the buy? Turn to shorts?
Let's check it now! The candlestick of 02 07/20:
Let's check that now!
Also check OHLC swap to see how much the forecast will change.
Let's check it out!
What do you mean check it out? The question was different. What does the trading system provide for? The specific date (01 07 20) is not important.
Vitaly, everything is clear now?
Your task: to find in the depths ofindicator calculation code the values n,tau and D, all1!
How can I cancel my freelance order and/or transfer it to you?
I can't do that, I don't understand the calculations there at all.
What do you mean check? The question was different. What does the trading system provide for? The specific date (01 07 20) is not important.
I made a forecast for 02 07 02 20 The forecast for 01 07 20 only strengthened its validity! d Profit increased by another 2.46 points to 695 points, the lifetime of the momentum only 0.94 days and was months earlier,.Questions remain?