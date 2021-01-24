Charles Dow's theory - page 23

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Vladimir Baskakov:
Yusya, tell us, what do you want from us?
I don't want anything from you personally, and I ask forum members to wait until the end of the full-scale experiments on the real market.
 
secret:

Where is it fair if the author thinks that distributions have predictive power?)

No, no, the tamos author thinks that by thinning out the ticks you can get an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that tends to drift towards its mean. I.e. there is honest mathematics there. A clear reasonable hypothesis is put forward, which the author tests on his account. The toute author may turn out to be right or wrong in his model.

The author there cannot beright or wrong in his model. Because there is no model. There is nothing to discuss. A bunch of meaningless formulas for the unassuming public.

 
denis.eremin:

The problem is not that he didn't find an idea there.

The problem is that NO ONE found an idea in it, because it is not there.

And the article was published only because the reviewer was simply unable to untangle this tangle of pieces of other people's formulas and "assume" words

All claims to the reviewer if you are sure that you know more and/or have a better understanding of their work.
 
Доктор:

No-no, the Tamo author thinks that by thinning out the ticks you can get an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that tends to drift towards its mean. I.e. there's honest maths there. A clear reasonable hypothesis is put forward, which the author tests on his account. The toute author may turn out to be right or wrong in his model.

The author there cannot beright or wrong in his model. Because there is no model. There is nothing to discuss. A bunch of meaningless formulas for the unassuming public.

The model is there, it is workable, no one is obliged to show it to you and/or tell you about it, especially in such a tense atmosphere as you have created on the forum.
 

Try to forecast the future on the 5th of January by Sultonov's theories on your computer, which has almost gone by today, if you get it. What will be the result of your calculations according to Sultonov's PN&B formula?

EURUSD - M30

P - time series of price levels ( 2020.12.31) 1) 1.23152 2) 1.22833 3) 1.22510 4) 1.22186

H - time series t 1) 2021.01.04 02:30 2) 2021.01.04 05:30 3) 2021.01.04 09:30 4) 2021.01.04 14:30 5) 2021.01.04 18:30 6) 2021.01.04 22:00

Б = ( 2021.01.05) ???

Disclaimer, I already know the result only from my theory, it is important for me to see if the Dow and Sultonov PNiB theory is related to my practical theory of predicting future price.

 
Доктор:

No-no, the Tamo author thinks that by thinning out the ticks you can get an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that tends to drift towards its mean. I.e. there's honest maths there. A clear reasonable hypothesis is put forward, which the author tests on his account. The toute author may turn out to be right or wrong in his model.

The author there cannot beright or wrong in his model. Because there is no model. There is nothing to discuss. A bunch of meaningless formulas for the unassuming public.

Even with a keen eye far removed from mathematics, I agree with your opinion. Sasha could move a lump, but he has to go to work. And there is not much time left for finances. When he retires, he will finish the job. He has the smarts.

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Try to make a forecast by Sultonov's theories on your computer for January, 5 which has almost gone by today, if you get it. What will be the result of your calculations according to Sultonov's PN&B formula?

EURUSD - M30

P - time series of price levels ( 2020.12.31) 1) 1.23152 2) 1.22833 3) 1.22510 4) 1.22186

H - time series t 1) 2021.01.04 02:30 2) 2021.01.04 05:30 3) 2021.01.04 09:30 4) 2021.01.04 14:30 5) 2021.01.04 18:30 6) 2021.01.04 22:00

Б = ( 2021.01.05) ???

Disclaimer, I already know the result only from my theory, it is important for me to see if the Dow and Sultonov PNiB theory has a relationship with my practical theory of predicting future price.

Get it:

n T α β D Dcorr Dcorr Pr2 P21 P22
tau 1,23152 1,23152
0,01594 197,94164 0,005052 0,0034865 0,6901241 -1,0024963 -0,6918469 0,69185 0,0046 0,0046 1,2283373 1,24113
0,01594 197,94164 0,005052 0,0034865 0,6901241 -1,0024963 -0,6918469 0,69185 0,00928 0,00928 1,2251002 1,24436
0,01594 197,94164 0,005052 0,0034865 0,6901241 -1,0024963 -0,6918469 0,69185 0,01397 0,01397 1,2218525 1,24761
0,01594 197,94164 0,005052 0,0034865 0,6901241 -1,0024963 -0,6918469 0,69185 0 0 1,2186036 1,25086
0,01594 197,94164 0,005052 0,0034865 0,6901241 -1,0024963 -0,6918469 0,69185 0 0 1,215358 1,25411
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Get it:

n T α β D Dcorr Dcorr Pr2 P21 P22
tau 1,23152 1,23152
0,01594 197,94164 0,005052 0,0034865 0,6901241 -1,0024963 -0,6918469 0,69185 0,0046 0,0046 1,2283373 1,24113
0,01594 197,94164 0,005052 0,0034865 0,6901241 -1,0024963 -0,6918469 0,69185 0,00928 0,00928 1,2251002 1,24436
0,01594 197,94164 0,005052 0,0034865 0,6901241 -1,0024963 -0,6918469 0,69185 0,01397 0,01397 1,2218525 1,24761
0,01594 197,94164 0,005052 0,0034865 0,6901241 -1,0024963 -0,6918469 0,69185 0 0 1,2186036 1,25086
0,01594 197,94164 0,005052 0,0034865 0,6901241 -1,0024963 -0,6918469 0,69185 0 0 1,215358 1,25411
Judging by the chart you gave me as I understand in the medium term the Euro will fall to 1.19 (not counting the wave) does the PNB formula say right ?
 
Marat Zeidaliyev:
Judging by the chart you gave me as I understand in the medium term the Euro will fall to 1.19 (not counting the wave) is the PNB formula correct ?

You see for yourself the current situation, to answer your question, I have to extend the graph of function B by, say, hundreds of bars, which I will do instantly and look at the parameters:

 

Please, function B is continued:















All this is only on four bars, but if you enter more, you get a more accurate prediction.
















now 1,0265 shows the MT4 terminal


















































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