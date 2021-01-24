Charles Dow's theory - page 23
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Yusya, tell us, what do you want from us?
Where is it fair if the author thinks that distributions have predictive power?)
No, no, the tamos author thinks that by thinning out the ticks you can get an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that tends to drift towards its mean. I.e. there is honest mathematics there. A clear reasonable hypothesis is put forward, which the author tests on his account. The toute author may turn out to be right or wrong in his model.
The author there cannot beright or wrong in his model. Because there is no model. There is nothing to discuss. A bunch of meaningless formulas for the unassuming public.
The problem is not that he didn't find an idea there.
The problem is that NO ONE found an idea in it, because it is not there.
And the article was published only because the reviewer was simply unable to untangle this tangle of pieces of other people's formulas and "assume" words
No-no, the Tamo author thinks that by thinning out the ticks you can get an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that tends to drift towards its mean. I.e. there's honest maths there. A clear reasonable hypothesis is put forward, which the author tests on his account. The toute author may turn out to be right or wrong in his model.
The author there cannot beright or wrong in his model. Because there is no model. There is nothing to discuss. A bunch of meaningless formulas for the unassuming public.
Try to forecast the future on the 5th of January by Sultonov's theories on your computer, which has almost gone by today, if you get it. What will be the result of your calculations according to Sultonov's PN&B formula?
EURUSD - M30
P - time series of price levels ( 2020.12.31) 1) 1.23152 2) 1.22833 3) 1.22510 4) 1.22186
H - time series t 1) 2021.01.04 02:30 2) 2021.01.04 05:30 3) 2021.01.04 09:30 4) 2021.01.04 14:30 5) 2021.01.04 18:30 6) 2021.01.04 22:00
Б = ( 2021.01.05) ???
Disclaimer, I already know the result only from my theory, it is important for me to see if the Dow and Sultonov PNiB theory is related to my practical theory of predicting future price.
No-no, the Tamo author thinks that by thinning out the ticks you can get an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that tends to drift towards its mean. I.e. there's honest maths there. A clear reasonable hypothesis is put forward, which the author tests on his account. The toute author may turn out to be right or wrong in his model.
The author there cannot beright or wrong in his model. Because there is no model. There is nothing to discuss. A bunch of meaningless formulas for the unassuming public.
Even with a keen eye far removed from mathematics, I agree with your opinion. Sasha could move a lump, but he has to go to work. And there is not much time left for finances. When he retires, he will finish the job. He has the smarts.
Try to make a forecast by Sultonov's theories on your computer for January, 5 which has almost gone by today, if you get it. What will be the result of your calculations according to Sultonov's PN&B formula?
EURUSD - M30
P - time series of price levels ( 2020.12.31) 1) 1.23152 2) 1.22833 3) 1.22510 4) 1.22186
H - time series t 1) 2021.01.04 02:30 2) 2021.01.04 05:30 3) 2021.01.04 09:30 4) 2021.01.04 14:30 5) 2021.01.04 18:30 6) 2021.01.04 22:00
Б = ( 2021.01.05) ???
Disclaimer, I already know the result only from my theory, it is important for me to see if the Dow and Sultonov PNiB theory has a relationship with my practical theory of predicting future price.
Get it:
Get it:
Judging by the chart you gave me as I understand in the medium term the Euro will fall to 1.19 (not counting the wave) is the PNB formula correct ?
You see for yourself the current situation, to answer your question, I have to extend the graph of function B by, say, hundreds of bars, which I will do instantly and look at the parameters:
Please, function B is continued: