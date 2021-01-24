Charles Dow's theory - page 18
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There, next to the formulas, are their graphs too. Could I say anything if I had seen them somewhere? Who could I have seen them from? It's impossible to peek at such things. What's scary is that the thought occurred to you. I feel sorry for you. All my thoughts are crossed out after 10 years of hard work. I do not understand how and when I gave a reason for such suspicions. I wanted to open a special, "eternal" PNB subject, to teach all those who wish to go forward to progress, to teach children of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in schools of higher education, etc., etc. institutions. To rewrite all mathematics from scratch, to do away with all functions, as PNBs themselves turn into them in a fraction of a second. Their seeming simplicity indicates that they are super-complex to understand. That's the way nature works.
I am sincerely sorry for crossing out all your "thoughts over 10 years of hard work". But you, Yusuf, have done wrong.
You have seen an incomprehensible formula somewhere and decided to pass it off as your great scientific discovery.
When you told me that t is price and 1/tau is impedance, I began to doubt whether you have science education. Because:
Finally, the incomplete gamma function that you so rashly passed off as your great discovery capable of rewriting all mathematics has been known since Euler's time. It's a pity good mathematicians on this forum avoid your threads. Otherwise the embarrassment would have hit you on the first page. Shame on you, Yusuf.
Forgive me, Yusuf, but reading your answers always brings to mind another Hoxha, from a book.
Forgive me, Yusuf, but when I read your answers, I always think of another Hoxha, from a book.
To look up to him in ingenuity is the dream of every teenager in the East, although it is a collective image of those times.
Gentlemen! Gentlemen! You're pointing your oars in the wrong direction! It's in the gutter!
We're not here to take each other out in the open, but to build some kind of grail based on real stock data. Why? Read the whole branch, it's not a big one.
I understand if you are a professional faker and do not make money on real speculation, but on the suckers of the crowd, then you have to smear any innovation on the wall, along with snot and feces.
I expect that my friend Renka will take something useful from Yusuf's theories and give us an adviser or indicator, or ideas to further improve the BA as a tool for making successful trading decisions, because CME does not give us the depth of the glass, and without it the BA remains at the level of "lucky trading".
So the plan was to see if Yusuf's ideas would crack that nut in a different way.
Gentlemen! Gentlemen! You've got your mules in the wrong place! This is...
That was the plan, in case Yusuf's ideas cracked that nut another way.
Forget it, Yusuf's theory takes very little into account
and no supercomputer can do what it takes.
forget it, Yusuf's theory takes very little into account
and no supercomputer can do what it takes.
Hey Fast235, at least don't be an Italian locust, changing your appearance and character depending on the change of scenery http://www.fao.org/3/a-bu322r.pdf, but stick to one line for or against!
Hey Fast235, at least don't be an Italian locust, changing your appearance and character depending on the change of scenery http://www.fao.org/3/a-bu322r.pdf and stick to one line for or against!
Yusuf here you are confused, I didn't agree or you just didn't recognise the sarcasm