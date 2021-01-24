Charles Dow's theory - page 15

New comment
 


The previous two days.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Made this indicator (in the thread above) on the ZigZag instead of the normal prices, it re-draws the forecast (Open = Buy | Open = Sell) with different sampling.

The forecast changes immediately when the ZigZag knee changes (up or down).


On ZigZag prices works like this - if the current knee is going up, the indicator signals to buy, as soon as the knee changes direction downwards - the indicator immediately signals to sell.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Where is the answer to this post https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page14#comment_20021062


What other numbers should I give you?

At least 4 price values on the last 4 bars of the relevant TF. Got it?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


The zigzag prices work like this - if the current knee is going up, the indicator signals to buy, as soon as the knee changes direction downwards - the indicator immediately signals to sell.

If it were that simple with the zig-zag, no one would lose a deposit! Leave those fables out of it. Follow Law 15.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/358795/page19#comment_20021570

Обсуждение проектов законов Султонова в сфере маргинальной торговой деятельности
Обсуждение проектов законов Султонова в сфере маргинальной торговой деятельности
  • 2021.01.03
  • www.mql5.com
Уважаемые участники форума, здесь Ввм будет предложено обсуждение и активное участие в возможных спорах, возникающих в процессе рассмотрения темы в...
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

If it were that easy with the zig-zag, no one would lose a deposit! Leave those fables out of it.

Even so:

If it were that easy with the zig-zag, nobody would lose a deposit!

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

even so:

If it were that easy with the zig-zag, no one would lose a deposit!

Absolutely right!

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Absolutely right!


You didn't even realise what you just said, about the zigzag, or rather your indicator.

Read it again https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page15#comment_20021545


In brief, if you connect the price of a zigzag to your indicator, the indicator will change its forecast simultaneously with changes of the zigzag direction.

Теория Чарльза Доу
Теория Чарльза Доу
  • 2021.01.04
  • www.mql5.com
Уважаемые трейдеры...
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

At least 4 price values on the last 4 bars of the relevant TF. Got it?


I have already given you 800 values, your forecast does not coincide with the actual data of the series. I still haven't heard the answer to your question.

And in the pictures there are EUR and USD separately (two time series)

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Absolutely right!

Do you think it is possible to calculate how many pips the price pushes the price of say a buy trade with one standard lot against that trade?

 
darirunu1:

Do you think it is possible to calculate how many pips the price pushes the price of say a buy trade with one standard lot against that trade?

the spread

open any(!!!) trade by volume and you will immediately have a minus spread.

1...8910111213141516171819202122...114
New comment