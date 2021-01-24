Charles Dow's theory - page 15
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The previous two days.
Made this indicator (in the thread above) on the ZigZag instead of the normal prices, it re-draws the forecast (Open = Buy | Open = Sell) with different sampling.
The forecast changes immediately when the ZigZag knee changes (up or down).
On ZigZag prices works like this - if the current knee is going up, the indicator signals to buy, as soon as the knee changes direction downwards - the indicator immediately signals to sell.
Where is the answer to this post https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page14#comment_20021062
What other numbers should I give you?
At least 4 price values on the last 4 bars of the relevant TF. Got it?
The zigzag prices work like this - if the current knee is going up, the indicator signals to buy, as soon as the knee changes direction downwards - the indicator immediately signals to sell.
If it were that simple with the zig-zag, no one would lose a deposit! Leave those fables out of it. Follow Law 15.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/358795/page19#comment_20021570
If it were that easy with the zig-zag, no one would lose a deposit! Leave those fables out of it.
Even so:
If it were that easy with the zig-zag, nobody would lose a deposit!
even so:
If it were that easy with the zig-zag, no one would lose a deposit!
Absolutely right!
Absolutely right!
You didn't even realise what you just said, about the zigzag, or rather your indicator.
Read it again https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page15#comment_20021545
In brief, if you connect the price of a zigzag to your indicator, the indicator will change its forecast simultaneously with changes of the zigzag direction.
At least 4 price values on the last 4 bars of the relevant TF. Got it?
I have already given you 800 values, your forecast does not coincide with the actual data of the series. I still haven't heard the answer to your question.
And in the pictures there are EUR and USD separately (two time series)
Absolutely right!
Do you think it is possible to calculate how many pips the price pushes the price of say a buy trade with one standard lot against that trade?
Do you think it is possible to calculate how many pips the price pushes the price of say a buy trade with one standard lot against that trade?
the spread
open any(!!!) trade by volume and you will immediately have a minus spread.