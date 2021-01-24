Charles Dow's theory - page 16
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on the spread
It is more like 0.01 at best for the spread. If you have one standard lot with at least 10 spreads, then it is an open question how many points you are talking about if the spread is floating.
It is more like 0.01 at best for the spread. If you have one standard lot with at least 10 spreads, then it is an open question how many points you are talking about if the spread is floating.
Finished my post on the previous page
Let me put it another way. at 60km the car spends 10 litres per 100km at 100km already 8 say.
Here I immediately see the increase in speed has an impact on fuel consumption. Therefore the question how many pips goes on average with 0.01 lots and 1 standard lot. I checked on real accounts of the same broker. Opens 0.01 lot trade and 1 standard lot movement are different in pips. Psychology has nothing to do with it. I tried different variants, i.e. i opened buy 0.01 and sell 1 lot and i opened 1 lot but the difference in pips. I.e. I have tried different variants. So I asked him if I could calculate price changes in points if I opened with different lots. In fact, my long-term observations of this type confirm his first and foremost axiom: "The market takes into account everything ".
Let me put it another way. at 60km the car spends 10 litres per 100km at 100km already 8 say.
Here I immediately see the increase in speed has an impact on fuel consumption. Therefore the question how many pips goes on average with 0.01 lots and 1 standard lot. I checked on real accounts of the same broker. Opens 0.01 lot trade and 1 standard lot movement are different in pips. Psychology has nothing to do with it. I tried different variants, i.e. i opened buy 0.01 and sell 1 lot and i opened 1 lot but the difference in pips. I.e. I have tried different variants. So I asked him if I could calculate price changes in points if I opened with different lots. As a matter of fact my long-time observations of this type confirm exactly: his first and main axiom "The market takes into account everything "!
Then seriously.
To determine how much and where the market will move, you need to know all the volumes of purchases and sales and their prices.
Yusuf, do the formulas in your first post have any relation to the current discussion? Where do you put the prices there?
All calculations are done by formula P. It has a box for substituting the price, or rather the ratio of price to tau. Tau is calculated separately using the formula for the H function. The H function also determines the parameter n and the potential of the system D. Substituting into the function P we find the value of the forecast in units of price at any time. 1/tau is the system impedance. Impedance is the resistance of the market to the flow of the process. In fact, we introduce the product of the price by the system impedance into function P. Thus we use the H-function to tell about our time in the universe. We use image of Laplace and this parameter is perceived by brain as TIME, to which we got used. Temperature and concentration have a similar property from which I have had time to investigate. Perhaps there are other concepts as well. It is not for nothing that I called P, N and B functions - functions of NATURE. We cannot understand them.
All calculations are done by formula P. It has a window for substituting price, or rather, the ratio of price to tau.
I am trying to look at formula P. I do not see any window for price substitution.
Here let's make a simple prediction using your formulas. Suppose we have two consecutive prices: 1.0 and 2.0. Where should we put what to get the forecast?
Trying to look at formula P. I don't see any box to substitute the price.
Why? You see the ratio of the integration variable t to tau7 this is the box. The variable t is the price. A lot has been said about tau.
Why? You see the ratio of the integration variable t to tau7 is the window. The variable t is the price. A lot has been said about tau.
Usually t is time and tau is the time constant. But okay, let's have it your way: t is price. And 1/tau is impedance.
Let's make a simple prediction using your formulas. Suppose we have two consecutive prices: 1.0 and 2.0. Where should we put what to get the prediction?