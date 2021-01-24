Charles Dow's theory - page 17
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Trying to look at formula P. I don't see any box for price substitution.
Here let's make a simple prediction using your formulas. Suppose we have two consecutive prices: 1.0 and 2.0. Where should we put what to get the forecast?
It is impossible to do with two consecutive prices. There must be at least 4=x to get 3 price differences. According to Law 8, no two prices are the same on the market.
It is not possible to get by with two consecutive prices. There must be at least 4=x to get 3 price differences. According to law no two prices are the same in the market.
Let it be as you say. Has 4 consecutive prices: 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0. Where do you insert what to make a prediction?
Instead of Parabolic Sar value prices (0.02 / 0.2)
It is not possible to make do with two consecutive prices. There must be at least 4=x,
Here are 4 prices.
1,20735
1,20517
1,20506
1,20599
What's the prediction? What's one step further (down or up)
Here are 4 prices
1,20735
1,20517
1,20506
1,20599
What's the prediction? What will be the next one step (down or up)
Price will go down and you can see the downside potential, of course it will be stopped :
Yusuf, how do you use your formulas? Let's calculate the forecast value together.We have 4 consecutive prices: 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0.
Where should we put what to make the prediction?
Let it be according to you. Has 4 consecutive prices: 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0. Where do I put what to make a prediction?
Here, your 1,2,3,4:
Do you see the huge difference in parameters between forex and an arbitrary "market" 1,2,3 4?!!!
Yusuf, how do you use your formulas? Let's calculate the forecast value together.We have 4 consecutive prices: 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0.
What should we put in order to make a forecast?
I have already done it. Arbitrary numbers cannot be fed into the input of Nature's algorithm.
Here, your 1,2,3,4:
I have already done this to you draw conclusions. Arbitrary numbers cannot be fed to the input of Nature's algorithm.
Yusuf, your formulas seem to me a beautiful but meaningless set of mathematical signs. There are 4 formulas, more precisely 4 same-type time functions t. For constant values of n and tau, graphs of these functions are given to the right of the formulas. All this is nice and makes an impression on immature minds. But it is impossible to make any predictions on the basis of this whole farm. I won't be surprised if you have picked up these functions in some textbook on mathematical functions and present them to us here as Nature's algorithm.
Apparently, this is the reason why you so nicely evade my attempts to use your formulas with you. I assume that you do calculations in simpler and not so pathosy way.
Yusuf, your formulas seem to me to be a beautiful but meaningless set of mathematical signs. There are 4 formulas, or rather 4 functions of time t of the same type. For constant values of n and tau to the right of the formulas there are graphs of these functions. All this is nice and makes an impression on immature minds. But it is impossible to make any predictions on the basis of this whole farm. I won't be surprised if you have picked up these functions in some textbook on mathematical functions and present them to us here as Nature's algorithm.
Apparently, this is the reason why you so nicely evade my attempts to use your formulas with you. I assume that you do the calculations in a simpler and less pathetic way.
There, next to the formulas, are their graphs as well. Could I say anything if I have seen them somewhere? Who could I have seen them from? It is impossible to look at such things. The scary thing is that the thought occurred to you. I'm sorry for you. All my 10 years of hard work has been crossed out. I do not understand how and when I gave a reason for such suspicions. I wanted to open a special, "eternal" topic of PNB, to teach all who wish to go forward to progress, to teach the children of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in schools of higher education, etc., etc. institutions. To rewrite all mathematics from scratch, to do away with all functions, as PNBs themselves turn into them in a fraction of a second. Their seeming simplicity indicates that they are super-complex to understand. That's the way nature works.