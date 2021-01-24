Charles Dow's theory - page 70
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Since you are well versed in mathematics, I can send you a scientific paper from several departments of the University of California Economics from 1989.
Where I understand the problem of robustness of coefficients. By studying this article you might have some ideas for your own algorithm.
But ideally you should first reproduce what is explained in the article. Unfortunately I'm not a mathematician and it's hard for me to understand mathematical laws that are described.
But this article was recommended to me by a man who is commonly called a smart.
If you are interested, I will send it to you in person. The article is in English.
Well, there is a translator for that.
Next:
Yusuf, assess which picture is better for trading yours or mine?
You have to get used to the fact that, every instrument has its own time, different from what we earthlings are used to.
The process doesn't care about sunrise and sunset, it has its own time. What time ticks have I will show you, if you are interested.
I absolutely agree.
And I understand you perfectly, as I understand that behind it all there are mathematical processes that govern the world, the universe, etc.
I heard this narrative a long time ago, on a similar resource, where a man with the same mathematical education spoke about the subordination of everything and everything, the laws of mathematics.
But we are sensible earthlings who are trying to solve this mystery. And it is better to solve it without fanaticism about power and deity.
As I understand it very well, and I am not surprised by it.
Yusuf, which picture is better for trading yours or mine?
i need entry and exit points, i see a lot of situations where a dumb robot will sell out.
i think it is good to show the best deals, especially not one of the last pairs.
I have to take a demo on H1 EURUSD as a rule, the rest are like our genius's ones where he passes a single loss during a rare cross.
It's a shame to throw away the indicator.
i need entry and exit points, i see many situations where a dumb robot will lose
i see many situations where a dumb robot will use thebest trades and it is not good to show the best ones.
I should take demonstration on H1 EURUSD as a rule. The rest is like our genius's where he passes without a single loss on a rare cross
How can I demonstrate the best pieces? I showed the same symbol and the same time frame as Yusuf.
Is it possible to change the past?
Orwell described it in 1984 ;)
How can I show better pieces? I have shown the same symbol and the same time frame as Yusuf.
let for future reference)
The other two coefficients of the God formula are self-explanatory and do not require much effort to understand them. One of them is time, concentration and temperature. The phenomenon of time is finally solved
Sorry, Yusuf. It may be clear to some, but it doesn't make sense to me. It is one thing to consider some physical process in time. There it is to try to extrapolate it, hoping that the process will not collide with another process in the future. And here we are talking about some probability of an event, based on past experience.
The other thing is time itself. What is this time? What formula can describe the concept of time? How can we say unambiguously about an event in the future?
How can one unequivocally state an event in the future?
You can't. If the indicator redraws depending on the sample, it is not possible to state unequivocally.
No. If the indicator redraws depending on the sample, it is impossible to say unambiguously.
It's not that the indicator is overdrawing, it just does not know what will happen in the future, no matter how hard it shoots, these formulas are so small that they cannot in principle look beyond 0.000001 seconds. In order to try to look a little further into the future we need petabytes of data from the exact object we need in our case price and extrapolate these values to a multivariate interpretation of Everett, even in this case divergences can in principle be any. And all those lines on the indicator I will explain later in another way, it will be funny.