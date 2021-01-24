Charles Dow's theory - page 11

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Uladzimir Izerski:

Chumakov subtly poked him.) And he's got his side like a boy.

And got his hat on.

 
To check my system through your prism, what data do I need to provide?
 
darirunu1:
To test my system through your prism, what data do I need to provide?
randommysis will bring a fiasco
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:


Yusuf, if I understand your market concept correctly, you don't need to rush...

Try your model on OPEN|CLOSE D1 prices - should be better...

 

here is a row

1.2345

1.2245

1.2275

1.2145

1.2345

1.2245

1.2275

1.2145

1.2345

1.2245

1.2275

1.2145

forecast?

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

And I got it in the neck.

No, you probably don't see everything.)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

No, you probably don't see everything).

Vladimir, when the system does not react to fake price movements, it is quite authoritative.

Don't jump to conclusions, let's try and take it a step further and look at Yusuf's forecast at the prices I put above.

I will then put my chip on them and compare

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Vladimir, when the system does not react to fake price movements, it is quite authoritative.

Don't jump to conclusions, let's try to take it a step further and look at Yusuf's forecast at the prices I put above.

I will then put my chip on them and compare

Here I agree. I am interested in watching the experiments.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

here is a row

1.2345

1.2245

1.2275

1.2145

1.2345

1.2245

1.2275

1.2145

1.2345

1.2245

1.2275

1.2145

prediction?

I don't know what kind of row I was provided with, but, the result is this:


 

0.22

0.45

0.78

1.22

1.45

1.78

2.22

2.45

2.78

3.22

3.45

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