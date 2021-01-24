Charles Dow's theory - page 11
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Chumakov subtly poked him.) And he's got his side like a boy.
And got his hat on.
To test my system through your prism, what data do I need to provide?
Yusuf, if I understand your market concept correctly, you don't need to rush...
Try your model on OPEN|CLOSE D1 prices - should be better...
here is a row
1.2345
1.2245
1.2275
1.2145
1.2345
1.2245
1.2275
1.2145
1.2345
1.2245
1.2275
1.2145
forecast?
And I got it in the neck.
No, you probably don't see everything.)
No, you probably don't see everything).
Vladimir, when the system does not react to fake price movements, it is quite authoritative.
Don't jump to conclusions, let's try and take it a step further and look at Yusuf's forecast at the prices I put above.
I will then put my chip on them and compare
Vladimir, when the system does not react to fake price movements, it is quite authoritative.
Don't jump to conclusions, let's try to take it a step further and look at Yusuf's forecast at the prices I put above.
I will then put my chip on them and compare
Here I agree. I am interested in watching the experiments.
here is a row
1.2345
1.2245
1.2275
1.2145
1.2345
1.2245
1.2275
1.2145
1.2345
1.2245
1.2275
1.2145
prediction?
I don't know what kind of row I was provided with, but, the result is this:
0.22
0.45
0.78
1.22
1.45
1.78
2.22
2.45
2.78
3.22
3.45