Charles Dow's theory - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
First of all, don't "Poke", you're not talking to your son! Secondly, you were told that the raw data contains a hidden pattern, which, in particular, can go beyond 0 - 1. This pattern, which is very complex, is what you see in the graph. If necessary, I will also give you the type of dependence. It is from the field of PNB and you will not figure out your "frenzied" nature.
EA settings. Please take note of this mistake.
Made this indicator (in the thread above) on ZigZag instead of normal prices, at different sampling it redraws the forecast (Open = Buy | Open = Sell).
At the same time, the forecast changes immediately when the ZigZag knee changes (up or down).
Predict.
First 150 prediction values with only 10 input data included:
The first hundred raw data are included:
We include one hundred more raw data values. 200 in total:
When 390 values of the raw data are entered, we are in for a surprise:
Near the 391st point, the algorithm encounters a strange phenomenon, apparently some kind of shock:
It is necessary to decide on the sample size, similar to the necessary and sufficient ...
This requires testing the TS on different samples.
First 150 prediction values with only 10 input data included:
The first hundred raw data are included:
Including one hundred more raw data. 200 in total:
So does the prediction coincide with the price move?
There's a random series generated.
Here are the indicator readings for EUR and USD currency at the start of the current day (at the opening prices of the day).
So far the EURUSD price is above the opening price, if from the indicators above you can explain the forecast, then listen carefully.
Here are the indicator readings for EUR and USD currency at the start of the current day's opening (at the opening prices of the day).
So far the EURUSD price is above the opening price, if from the indicators above you can explain the forecast, then listen carefully.
Give the numbers, leaving comments aside. I repeat, forget everything that, have known so far about TA and FA. We will have to add another clause to the Laws.
Give the numbers, leaving the comments aside. Again, forget all that, have known so far in terms of TA and FA.
Where is the answer to this post https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page14#comment_20021062
What numbers am I supposed to give you yet?
This requires testing the TS on different samples.
Yes, that would be good.
very interesting behaviour of the formulas
very ambiguous
this way, that way, that way.