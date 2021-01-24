Charles Dow's theory - page 24
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No, that's the way it's going to be !
After I pass away, there should be someone who I will explain everything that is necessary to fully master PNB.
Take your time, Yusuf.
Boris Babayan, the father of Elbrus, is 87 and still working his ass off at Intel.
The main thing for you is to overcome your nicotine addiction. This addiction destroys the blood vessels in the brain.
Please, function B is continued:
My question is: "If three values go in the opposite direction, the forecast will consequently change? How many and which values are necessary to change the forecast? How many pips should the price change as a result or how should the price change for the forecast to change?
Now, do you understand the power and strength of the NSP? Get to work on them. I'm always here for you. Protect them and protect them from outside encroachment. After my death there should be a person to whom I will explain everything that is necessary to fully master the NSP. Happy New Year, friends! On the 7th of February this year, it will be exactly 10 years since I published an article on this subject.
I realised that a long time ago.
I originally thought that was what the thread was for. Turns out there is a confirmation.
No, that's the way it's going to be!
Not a fact.
There are plenty of options.
I personally give 60% under the green scenario.
Take your time, Yusuf.
Boris Babayan, the father of Elbrus, is 87 and still working his ass off at Intel.
The main thing for you is to overcome your nicotine addiction. This addiction destroys the blood vessels in the brain.
Thank you, Nikolai, for diving into computer history.
Not for sure.
There are a lot of options.
At least it looks prettier than Sulton's predictions, you can go to forex analysts to fool hamsters' heads )
Not a fact.
There are plenty of options.
I personally give 60% under the green scenario.
Amazingly beautiful on history. Would love to talk to you personally.