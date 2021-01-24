Charles Dow's theory - page 12
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I don't know what kind of row I was provided with, but, that's the result:
uh, interesting.
the price is down and we're predicting far up.
and of course all that's left to do now is to make a prediction on this data
1.2345
1.2245
1.2275
1.2145
1.2105
1.2245
1.2275
1.2045
1.2345
1.2245
1.2275
1.1945
these are the rows that Vladimir Izersky is very fond of
so called waves, just like the Dow.But a certain pattern in your predictions has already emerged.
Hmm, interesting.
Well of course now all that's left to do is make a prediction on this data
1.2345
1.2245
1.2275
1.2145
1.2105
1.2245
1.2275
1.2045
1.2345
1.2245
1.2275
1.1945
these are the rows that Vladimir is very fond of
so called waves, just like the Dow.But a certain pattern in your predictions has already emerged.
Here, you have the waves.
Here, waves for you.
Excuse me, can you look at mine? Is there any software generally available for that?
Here, waves for you.
Thank you!
So, the pattern is
with any kind of price action, the prognosis is up.
the system doesn't notice any sudden movements and it's very inertial.
Thank you!
So, the pattern is
with any price behaviour, the prognosis is up.The system does not detect sudden movements and is very inertial
For checking we need 20% more data, in order to know the correctness of these 20%, but do not take them into account, it's like a future price.
0.22-?
0.45-?
0.78-?
1.22
1.45
1.78
2.22
2.45
2.78
3.22
3.45
Here, your row:
The system rejected three sets from the raw data list
To check, you need 20% more data to know if the calculations are correct, but do not take them into account, they are like future prices.
Yes, that's what it looks like.
the optimal sample should contain x? values
Excuse me, can you look at mine? Is there a general access program for that?
I will. Yes.
Here, your row:
The system rejected three sets of raw data
In my previous calculations, the blue line went down and the red line went up.
In my previous calculations the blue line was going downwards and the red line was going upwards, but mine is the opposite.
It seems to me that in both cases the red line does not pay much attention to the blue line and moves its course: from 1.25 to 1.45.