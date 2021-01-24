Charles Dow's theory - page 12

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

I don't know what kind of row I was provided with, but, that's the result:


uh, interesting.

the price is down and we're predicting far up.

and of course all that's left to do now is to make a prediction on this data

1.2345

1.2245

1.2275

1.2145

1.2105

1.2245

1.2275

1.2045

1.2345

1.2245

1.2275

1.1945

these are the rows that Vladimir Izersky is very fond of

so called waves, just like the Dow.

But a certain pattern in your predictions has already emerged.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Hmm, interesting.

Well of course now all that's left to do is make a prediction on this data

1.2345

1.2245

1.2275

1.2145

1.2105

1.2245

1.2275

1.2045

1.2345

1.2245

1.2275

1.1945

these are the rows that Vladimir is very fond of

so called waves, just like the Dow.

But a certain pattern in your predictions has already emerged.

Here, you have the waves.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Here, waves for you.

Excuse me, can you look at mine? Is there any software generally available for that?

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Here, waves for you.

Thank you!

So, the pattern is

with any kind of price action, the prognosis is up.

the system doesn't notice any sudden movements and it's very inertial.


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Thank you!

So, the pattern is

with any price behaviour, the prognosis is up.

The system does not detect sudden movements and is very inertial

For checking we need 20% more data, in order to know the correctness of these 20%, but do not take them into account, it's like a future price.

 
darirunu1:

0.22-?

0.45-?

0.78-?

1.22

1.45

1.78

2.22

2.45

2.78

3.22

3.45

Here, your row:

The system rejected three sets from the raw data list

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

To check, you need 20% more data to know if the calculations are correct, but do not take them into account, they are like future prices.

Yes, that's what it looks like.

the optimal sample should contain x? values

 
darirunu1:

Excuse me, can you look at mine? Is there a general access program for that?

I will. Yes.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Here, your row:

The system rejected three sets of raw data

In my previous calculations, the blue line went down and the red line went up.

 
darirunu1:

In my previous calculations the blue line was going downwards and the red line was going upwards, but mine is the opposite.

It seems to me that in both cases the red line does not pay much attention to the blue line and moves its course: from 1.25 to 1.45.

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