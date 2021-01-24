Charles Dow's theory - page 20
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I still stick to the theory that if you were a programmer, you would have long seen that mathematical constants don't work, they would work if only robots traded, you could learn to understand their logic, but there's a very large, I don't know what to call it
the machine keeps spinning around, trying to find the moments of the cycle change,
but it can not find them, the market spins as Oleg assumes, around the axis, but 01-01-10 and then 10-10-01 it does not know how many 0's ahead, so that 1 will return the debt
The automaton assumes that, the market is an automatic dynamic system, and it turns out to be even more complex, involving a block of NSPs, which we are only just getting to grips with. It turns out that the market is a creation of Her Majesty Nature, and no one is allowed to mess with nature.
you have to play so that the price simply cannot appear on the chart)
How do you imagine that?
The automaton believes that the market is an automatic dynamic system, but it turns out to be even more complex, involving a block of NSPs, which we are only just getting to grips with. It turns out that the market is a creation of Her Majesty Nature, and no one is allowed to mess with nature.
Her Majesty Nature will not allow you to earn millions with this toy.
The toy is not at that level.
How do you imagine it?
I don't know myself, but I'm sure the market can be beaten by the fact that if the chart looks extremely strange, it means it's fighting me)
I don't know myself, but I'm sure the market can be beaten by the fact that if the chart looks extremely strange, it means it's fighting me)
If you trade through a broker on an exchange, then maybe so. For example a lot on MOEX is 1K.
But since many people here are trading lots that do not go to the exchange, no one is fighting with you. You trade purely in the kitchen, maybe more or less normal. And none of your so-called trades are put on the market.
If you trade through a broker on an exchange, maybe so. For example, a lot on the MOEX is 1K.
But since many people here trade lots which are not listed on the exchange, no one is fighting you. You trade purely in the kitchen, maybe more or less normal. And none of your so-called trades are put on the market.
It's strange what you think of me personally.
It's strange what you're thinking, about me personally.
Not about you personally, about almost everyone who trades forex. The stock traders are definitely very rare to come here, and those who influence the market are definitely not here ))))P.S. I also trade in the kitchen, yes it is more or less normal, but still a kitchen.
You have to play it so that the price on the chart just can't show up)
The price on the chart is only the tip of the iceberg, its main types and values are not visible to the average person. There are several types of real prices and many virtual prices that no one knows exist, except for those familiar with the articlehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1825. They form profits and all basic market parameters, such as the optimal selling price of a commodity, its maximum value, and many other prices, while remaining virtual. Read this article and you will have a very different idea of the market.
Sometimes they put their soul into it! And it comes to life in full bloom.
what's true is true
I spent about 5 years on one algorithm, and 10 years on another.
I've had enough and the ideas have dried up
Moreover, new ideas lead to these two one way or another
So I suggest that those present not trample on Yusuf's idea, because it is only the beginning
Not about you personally, about almost everyone who trades forex. The stock traders come here very rarely, and those who influence the market do not come here for sure ))))P.S. I also trade in the kitchen, yes it is more or less normal, but still a kitchen.
When you know how to trade, what difference does it make?
I look at the news, but TAM, a billionaire has lost 5 yards, another 3, and the third one still owes me a yard. So, only those who can trade have lost money. I am silent about the rest.)