Looking for patterns - page 40
Ah I see, it's a tambourine dance! I don't know what's the gimmick in this program, haven't figured out the tricky part about getting quotes yet. But try to download pentameters from Metaquotes server and you will get a long history on H1 as well.
Then update the chart
Thank you. I downloaded MT4 from this broker, opened demo, no further than 2009. I opened demo on their other server (I think it was Pro-ECN) and got to 1999. I started with months and not M5, I've never been able to go further. Same as in their MT5, where by Ctrl-U I managed to pull stories (diaries and H12) from May 1993. Particularly why I wouldn't call this DC, in operation since 1998, "regular". The other DCs are younger. In the vast majority.
Well that's the one pAttern was talking about today - it's about the "magic" waggon. There was a signal to sell at 18:24 and still sells.
Time for bed. So I put a 100 pips trawl and a target (see the screenshot).
Here is the pattern for you ... :) If you look at the history, it is quite working.
After reading this, I don't know what to say.
I understand that there is a lot of variety in life, a lot of directions, a lot of solutions, a lot of everything. But we are the only ones, in a single instance. We cannot follow all the paths at the same time. So everyone chooses one path that he/she considers more correct.
I have some beliefs that filter out for me promising things from unpromising. So when I say that I don't believe in it, it only means that I'm shielding my brain from unnecessary information and trying to concentrate to get something done. Someone who believes in it can succeed in peace. I would be only too happy to do so.
This thread, a simple appeal to you all to start telling something useful to each other. Not everyone will want to tell everything, but everyone can do something useful. If anyone is close to an idea, you are free to develop it here. I started this thread, but I'm not the only one here.
I will now say what I wanted to say. I don't believe in moving averages, nor in price averaging in any way. Neither within a single currency pair, nor between different pairs. And neither do I believe in the usefulness of subtracting one price from another. I can make an argument. To me they will be ironclad and to some an empty sound. I can help some, but I didn't want to waste my time. Sorry.
For example, back in 2016, I think, or earlier. New Zealand dairy farmers were making huge losses. More than 85% of the farms were in deficit. The government finally decided a rate cut was needed to rectify the situation. So the nzdusd crawled up to the target 0.65+- and there it remains... The segment is growing. This is about the long term and what affects it.
As for the short intervals... I would say that risk reward decides. You get more than you lose in a trade/series of trades - do it. That's the stage I'm at right now. Working on entry/exit efficiency.
Something like that.
Somehow.
Here we go, great.
Good time!
About the mashka - it's one of the patterns you're looking for. Or am I confusing something? You don't have to believe in the mashka itself... :)
About trying out the idea: Well, no, no. :) If there is no desire to "... waste your time ..." then my desire to share patterns is gone ... :(
Here's an extreme pattern for you. Two turkeys are used (essentially oscillators, but not simple ones), both self-written, you won't find anything like that on the internet. I attach the turkeys with the term till 01.04.2020.
The regularity is as follows: as soon as the line of LightSeaGreen crosses zero, and the blue line starts to extend from the extremum, we enter in the direction of the movement of the indices. The advantage of the correct entry can be subjectively estimated at around 80%. Exit either based on the reverse signal, or *** (here we can make up a lot). :)
All the best, all the best, Sincerely, RomFil!!! :):):)P.S. Also pay attention to the divergence of extrema... Interesting ideas may also appear.
In addition to the previous post about the idea of "steam trading" ... :)
A profit/risk ratio of around 5:1 ... So much for your unwillingness to pay attention to what you've already been burned by. "Burn" is the consequence, not the cause.
And the catchphrase: "... You just don't know how to cook them..."
P.S. The most interesting thing about this idea is that there is almost no subjectivity, which is very difficult to program.
The advantage of correct entry can be subjectively estimated at around 80%.
Why subjective?
Because it is faster to write an Expert Advisor using this TS and run it in the tester than to write an indicator.
I have a lot of ideas, but it takes a very long time to test them thoroughly. For the last two weeks I've been fine-tuning another algorithm, which is only manual for now, but the potential is huge ... :)But some people don't like the "waving machine"... I have no faith in it. For me it's just one of the indicators, it's mathematically processed price, nothing more.
Yesterday I let it go online. Results of the day. :)
The risk/profit is no worse than 1:5-1:7.
I am now thinking how to automate it (the algorithm) to eliminate the emotional component.
I am interested in testing it myself. I have laid out the turkeys for testing.
Sincerely, RomFil
P.S. The turkeys will probably soon be removed. I might even get a ban for this... :) Who is interested, copy them quickly.