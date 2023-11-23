Looking for patterns - page 34
:))) Bravo, guys!
You have a good sense of humour, which means that the Grail is not far off.
I suggested the idea of automating "Rails" a long time ago - the Colonel trades well on them.
As for all that non-linear space and time stuff, I'm not ready to tell you yet. Maybe in a month or two... I'll think about it...
And "Rails" - yes, it's not a bad topic. Everything else in this thread, so far, far from the practice and IMHO is of no interest.
I've shown you where to dig, and it's not in my interest to break it down. I'm sorry. It's already coded.
My ideas have already been picked up. And no one really wants to advertise them. Apparently it's not for the masses.
Maznev Project Rails indicator 3.0
Added a period during which the extremum of the first candle of the pattern should be the best.
I also like Chingiz Project Extremes. It works with extrema and there is all the information without delay. With it, for example, in case of a loss you can exit the trade on a pullback, not on a stop, and lose less.
Very useful entry points in places. And there are more useful ones than others. You can already conclude that the system works. I used to dabble in a system called Sputnik. There were arrows for entering too. The system also contained modified MACD, plus the third indicator was one that detected a flat or trend. When the three conditions coincided: the arrow, certain MACD indicators and the trend status, it was recommended to open a position.
Since it is obvious that the indicator provides useful data, it can be used at least as an auxiliary indicator. It does not use a lot of resources. We have to check its usability in real time. I will add to the charts.
Great. Noticed that the rails are good in a flat. Then they stand on both sides evenly. And when there is a trend, the rails are not formed on the pullbacks, only at the end of the wave. Thus, the indicator always wants to go against the trend.
The price of an apple was 4 roubles, became 5 roubles and keeps going up, and the sellers are losing money, oh how. In your example, they are not shorting the apples without coverage, they are just selling them, so where is the loss coming from? The price goes up and well, they sell for more than they bargained for.
That's why Sorros made money on the fall of the Pound, not on its rise. Shorting apples is impossible, a short already means a derivative, whatever it is.
Right. You are more observant. I peripherally perceived it, but it didn't formulate in my head so as to take this point into account. If anyone uses the indicator, pay attention to this - and you may end up picking up some extra good signals.In general, I just don't trade many instruments at once. But Lumberjack, who specializes in this system, watches many different pairs at once and therefore this pattern regularly gives him good signals. Perhaps, if you use this system in diversified trading, it is more promising.
I need to see how useful it can be in real time.
I'll make an EA and run it in the tester.
Maznev Expert Advisor Rails 1.0
I would like to congratulate everyone, this is the first Expert Advisor we have created together. It is far from perfect, but it is a good start. Hurrah!
So, the Expert Advisor has the only Rails indicator so far. Deals are opened by the signals of this indicator and closed by Stop or Take. It is a wooden exit yet, but we will change it soon.
An interesting feature of the profitability displaying of the Expert Advisor is OnTester value. It consists of 4 digits: the first two represent the percentage of profit gained and the second two represent the percentage of profitable trades. Thus, during optimization we can immediately see the quality of trades opened by the Expert Advisor with certain input parameters.
All testing should always be performed in the "Open prices" mode to save our life time. The algorithm is implemented without unnecessary loops, so everything should fly.
Points for Stop, Take, and in general, here and always indicate a 4-digit quote. The Expert Advisor will translate it inside if it is needed.
I have run the optimization with the genetic algorithm as a hastily as possible. EURUSD. H1 timeframe. Period of 2000-2020. Parameters in the set-file below. I get the following results:
What can I say? Weak. The first thing we should do is to get rid of the iron stop and teach our Expert Advisor to exit on a pullback that will minimize losses. The stop will be reserved for those rare cases when the price is flying with the arrow.