Looking for patterns - page 177
It's obvious: you can get monthly data for a minute, but you can't get monthly data the other way round. What was the price of a minute if a month was a ruble?
What was the price of the month if the minute was a kopeck?
Kotelnikov - not by trends, but by sampling. )
So, let's start talking about the trend. A trend is a trend in price. Unlike a flat, it is unidirectional. So, I think we should start with the fact that there is no trend, the market is always oscillating.
Then what are we talking about? We are talking about parts of unidirectional movement on an oscillating chart. If the graph is a sine wave (a radio operator's dream), the unidirectional movement will be exactly within one half period. The period is measured in time. Time again, iPulsar again? Yes, exactly.
When I ask the question: what is the trend (where are we going), I must first answer the question: on what horizon? Trends come in hourly, daily, weekly, yearly; all sorts (not to be confused with timeframes, which come in all sorts too). Speaking about timeframes: it is easy to identify the year trend on minutes, but impossible to identify the daily trend on weeks. Kotelnikov proved it.
Conclusion: I first determine the trading interval (intraday, week, ...). After that I catch the trend on this interval, and then I try my best. That's all for now.
You're wrong! And then you contradict yourself. Or is this your trick?
The fluctuating nature of the market does not cancel out the existence of a trend.
Examples of trends can be easily found on any instrument.
Are you going to say that there isno trend here too?
There is a trend here and there isan oscillatingcharacter here.
Oleg, good to see you and talk to you.
There is a trend here, there is an oscillating character here.
I think it is a series of to be or not to be. The point is not the term, but its meaning.
In the wiki there is the term Trend (anglicised from trend[1]) - the main tendency for something to change...
Trend ineconomics- the direction in which indicators are mainly moving. It is usually considered intechnical analysis, where it refers to the direction in which prices orindex values are moving.Charles Downoted that in an uptrend, the subsequent peak on the chart should be higher than the previous ones; in a downtrend, the subsequent declines on the chart should be lower than the previous ones (seeDow Theory).
Likewise.
But, off to bed.
You can only know by heart, there are no formulas. But a sack of potatoes and an individual potato are apparently different things.
Yes?
There is a trend. There is a fluctuation (without any"to be or not to be " type of doubts)