Looking for patterns - page 45
And I'll answer in your style ...
And prove that renko is better. Where are the stats? Show me! :):):)
And I'll answer - BUGATTI's nickname in A...ri's pamm accounts.
Price does not listen to anyone, but clearly walks its corridors.
It is possible to apply non-standard candles. This is a matter of taste and perversion.
Vladimir, what I mean is the division of quotes flow into timeframes for further analysis is too wild and it does not fit any logic. I'm not talking about what the candlesticks should be.
If the price walked on your corridors, about which you've written the whole forum, you wouldn't be sitting here for a long time, and would be thinking how not to let the coronavirus on your private island.
You can do anything. Everyone has their own preferences and habits. People use the moving average as a tool, but it's not accurate. Extremes, on the other hand, are accurate. That's the difference.
1. Explain what this exact tool called an extremum is. How many bars do you take after an extremum in order to determine that it is an extremum?
2. When you conclude that the MA is an inaccurate tool you proceed from the fact that the MA extremum is always behind the price extremum but the MA is more often used not to identify the reversal point but to determine the trend direction or as a support or resistance level from which the price bounces.
You're wrong, mate.
For every price movement you can find a corridor, within which the price will neatly fit. It's the same with MAs. Plus a bit of imagination to taste.
Oh, come on. Honestly in my opinion it makes absolutely no difference what the price is. This data stream is recycled in some way anyway - in candlestick/bars on the timeline, in renko on price. Not the point. Everywhere there are transformations and charts are then plotted using this transformed data and it doesn't matter what algorithm they are transformed using - the basis is the same. I mean the same basis between the price chart and indicator curves and that is where regularities are searched.
I suggested above is one of the many variants for searching pivot points on history. No one disagreed or approved. And this is the basis of the search for patterns!
All right now I will take a little break and try to continue my arguments in terms of further searching for patterns.
I hope you have some knowledge in the construction and use of Kohonen Maps? Is there an implementation in MQL somewhere ... :)
P.S. By the way I decided to attach the "morning" algorithm to gold ... :) I had no success. I had made everything I earned during two days with stops... :) For gold, the algorithm is not suitable !!! :)
Range bars.
what can be seen here ?
And I'll answer - the nickname is BUGATTI in A...ry's PAMM accounts.
Looked ... Not convinced. It's only eight days old. No complaints, just not impressed yet. Maybe not the right one - searched by forum nickname.
Look at the archive)) I've been trading pamm accounts there for 8 years)
Oooh, just from the stream of quotes you can shape whatever tastes you want.
And you're wrong about the corridors. Price doesn't walk along my corridors, it walks along my corridors and I showed you how it does it.
I will say nothing about islands).P.s. If anyone doesn't see a pattern in my picture, I'm sorry. See a dentist if your teeth are tight or an eye doctor.
Just now noticed that the corridor is analogous to the wave level. Confirmation that there are corridors. There are smaller ones inside the big one etc. , matryoshka