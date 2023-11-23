Looking for patterns - page 47
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No role. The price knows nothing about who drew what extra line.
That reasoning is not quite right.
It does. And it plays a big role.
Price does not move on its own, but on the emotions of the crowd. Whether banks or speculators influence it.
Averages are used by many, and you, too, are a major influence on price formation. Whether it is the average or a derivative of the price (aka average).
Now, let's draw all the lines that market participants draw for themselves. And let's get an intersection point of all these lines, which will be smeared thinly all over the chart.
It does. And a big one at that.
I wonder, Vladimir, at what period of averaging?
Now, let's draw all the lines that market participants draw for themselves. And let's get a point of intersection of all these lines, which will be smeared thinly all over the chart.
This is the right direction in understanding the market.
There are many points of interest to buy and sell. But there is one big BUT.
Different players are at different levels. I see speculators at every turn.)) On every tick)))
I wonder, Vladimir, at what period of averaging?
Any price stream can be averaged. Doesn't depend on the user, only on the observation time period.
Any price stream can be averaged. It does not depend on the user, but only on the period of observation.
What benefit can be derived from it all? Are we with you specifically?
A question from afar. Are you talking about the average or what are you thinking about?
The same expression can be right and wrong at the same time, depending on the conditions to which it applies.
That's the thing, there are many ways, but we are alone. We have to choose one logical path and hope that it is the right one.
I once wrote that man is bound to a linear logic. Worse, that linear logic is rigidly fragmented like that figure above. The same expression can be right and wrong at the same time, depending on the conditions to which it applies. And now here we have a contrasting of equally true statements, just tied to different contexts of conditions. AI is improving and humans are degrading.
It may be degrading on average, since modern society does not require the full strain of mental and physical effort, but society's progress is determined by its elite, the most educated part of society, professionals of the highest qualifications.