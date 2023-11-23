Looking for patterns - page 17

New comment
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
The earth is round, same thing

There was a time when this Round Earth operation cost some people their lives. And epochs later, the methods of analysis have progressed and so have the conclusions. The Earth is not so round anymore. And in order to understand the phenomena and processes clearly and not just retransmit them, it is not bad to get into them from time to time.

Also, if it is not difficult, please give an example of a non-water from the position of your standards, so that it is possible to determine the extent to which your criticism is justified. After all, it may be that you will really open people's eyes.

 

To the previous picture the output from the table. The columns are in order. Yen 0.)

[Deleted]  
Vitaliy Maznev:

There was a time when this Round Earth operation cost some people their lives. And epochs later, the methods of analysis have progressed and so have the conclusions. The Earth is not so round anymore. And in order to understand the phenomena and processes clearly and not just retransmit them, it is not bad to get into them from time to time.

Also, if it is not difficult, please give an example of a non-water from the position of your standards, so that it is possible to determine the extent to which your criticism is justified. After all, it may be that you will really open people's eyes.

Easy, look for exceptions rather than patterns
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
I'll try...
All in all, there are two most effective ways for anyone involved in markets and movement analysis:
1. Registering movements by delta, the distance travelled by price from point A to B.
2. Registering price movements in equal time intervals

The first method allows to achieve the unified view of the price movement
If we limit it to a certain period of time, the spread will be approximately the same at each period. If the spread in different periods differs significantly from each other, then we have a place for a statistically significant real movement.

There are no random movements in the markets. They are all interrelated.

And what, Comrade Chegevara, is the reason for your reincorporation?

P.s. I would add that in the financial markets. Pardon.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Easy, look not for patterns but for exceptions

Aren't they the same thing? These things go hand in hand. In order to identify exceptions, one must necessarily first register a pattern. And then the highlighted exceptions are similarly turned into a pattern, and - wow! - the former exceptions are also turned into a pattern.

And again, where is water and where is non-water? And how to separate one from the other?

By the way, Vladimir, if you look carefully at what your namesake expresses, that's exactly what he does: he looks for exceptions. :)
[Deleted]  
Vitaliy Maznev:

Aren't they the same thing? These things go hand in hand. In order to identify exceptions, one must necessarily first register a pattern. And then the highlighted exceptions are similarly turned into a pattern, and - wow! - the former exceptions are also turned into a pattern.

And again, where is water and where is non-water? And how to separate one from the other?

By the way, Vladimir, if you look carefully at what your namesake expresses, that's exactly what he does: he looks for exceptions. :)
No, he's looking for bullshit and quite successfully
 

Chingiz Project Extremes 1.0 indicator

What Genghis was talking about.

I sketched out an indicator that works on price exceeding a given distance. The input parameter is actually the distance in pips of a 4-digit quote. The colours in the indicator signify the following: the darkest colour stands for the registration of the opposite extremum, a little bit lighter is an extremum update, a little bit lighter represents no update, but the direction has not yet changed (distance is not exceeded).

Take a look, think about it and wait for an idea.

Files:
Extremes.mq4  17 kb
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Vladimir, thank you. I haven't had time to read your thoughts. I will read, think about it and reply.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

What Genghis was talking about.

I sketched out an indicator that works on price exceeding a given distance. The input parameter is actually the distance in pips of a 4-digit quote. The colours in the indicator signify the following: the darkest colour stands for the registration of the opposite extremum, a little bit lighter is an extremum update, a little bit lighter represents no update, but the direction has not yet changed (distance is not exceeded).

Look and think, waiting for an idea.

Not quite right...but it's worth something.
When changing an extremum to the opposite one, zeroize the value of the distance increment passed by the price, in this way you will normalize your indicator. Roughly speaking, the price went up, turned around zero the counter and add up the opposite movement.
and so on. In this way you will find statistically significant movements. You're just adding chaos to chaos.
And take away the colours, they are useless.
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Not quite right...

Yeah I get it, I'll do a variant with increments

1...101112131415161718192021222324...306
New comment