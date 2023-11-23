Looking for patterns - page 41
Only temporary inefficiencies in this thread. Maybe someone can tell us about the fundamental patterns, or at least hint at them)
Yes, of course, I have already written about the fundamental pattern. All emerging markets are trending. Here's a hint) you just have to understand what a trend is, where to look for trendiness and how to make money)
It seems to me that absolutely all markets are trending. What is commonly called a flat is actually the same trend on a smaller scale.
The turkeys are enclosed with a term of operation until 01.04.2020.
Romfil, why are you posting closed-ended indicators here with an expiry date? What is the logic behind this action? How can this help the search? Can you explain why the line with the colour LightSeaGreen crosses zero? Why is the waving pattern being searched for? No offence taken.
Alexei, this is a forum for trolls, grail sellers and signalers. There is no constructive content here, only a diarrhea of ridiculous thoughts about trend yo friends, "I know how puppets work" and other nonsense.
Those who make money on some kind of temporal patterns will not write about them, at least not here.
Don't waste your time.
You can go in here to have a laugh, have a destructive dialogue with the local gurus, and weep at human stupidity. No more. :)
No more. :)
Not absolutely. The market is dying, flat. Example: Intel is a growing company, its chart is clearly trending (if you apply a specific type of analysis). And Gasprom, on the other hand, is trending on a small scale, and is flat on a larger scale. But it has limited development potential, it cannot sell more gas than they will buy, there is little room for development, but it is a long way to bankruptcy.
I'm going to say a rather specious idea that marginal markets do not depend on news and fundamentals)) indirect dependence of course exists, but it can be neglected. Does anyone else feel the same way?)
1) In closed form because it is my intellectual property - I created an indicator whose algorithm has never been seen anywhere. S&ck me ... :) Of course, there are those who can open it, but it is not so valuable. Sell the turkeys, I'm not going to, but to give the public no desire. I'll put it in a nutshell.
2) V2J962 turkey is some interpretation of the change in tick volume velocity. The speed is changed (calculated) by formula vV2J[iv]=vV2J[iv+1]+Volume[iv]*((vH1>vH2 ? 1 : vH1<vH2 ? -1 : 0)+(vL1>vL2 ? 1 : vL1<vL2 ? -1 : 0)+(vC1>vC2 ? 1 : vC1<vC2 ? -1 : 0)); Then the obtained speed by a certain algorithm is smoothed in several steps by superadaptive wizard (also self-written) and we get such a smooth curve, which can be easily predicted by LSTM network - for about 10 bars ... :):):)
Therefore, a zero crossing for this indicator indicates a change in velocity and hence, the change in the sign of the velocity indicates a change in the trend of the price movement itself.
3) What I mean by the required regularity is that the method suggested by me using the dummy may quite precisely (objectively so to speak) show where there is a chart reversal and where there is none. And it is a significant reversal. Of course, there are some wrong situations, but their number does not exceed 5-10% of all reversals. And this objectivity can very easily be programmed without any fuzzy logic.
In another context it can be a signal - I've posted several screenshots where I directly pointed out that the wop gave a signal and that I received a real profit.
And want to note I use a simple LWMA machine, but if you apply a superadaptive ... ? It is represented here by the red line. :)
You see, everything that makes a profit has already been worked out a long time ago. We only need to apply this knowledge correctly.
This is the algorithm, about which I have written this morning. However, I lost two trades (1 and 2) - I deviated from the algorithm, i.e. emotions played a nasty trick. :( I am trying to eliminate the emotional factor now ... :)
Here is the result since this morning:
Is it a lot or a little? For me it's OK, as I work out the algorithm with my hands. And it's on М1. You probably understand that the result is better on higher timeframes, but you have to wait longer.
Sincerely, RomFil
P.S. While writing this post I missed a good exit. Now I'm going to fix the loss. That's what automation is for... :)
Well, here's another pattern, but to understand it you have to have knowledge of the geometric approach ... :) You can determine the risk/profit by yourself.
That's it! I'm going underground.