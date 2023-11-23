Looking for patterns - page 46
Rebza, please! A moving average is simply an averaging of price. What resistance? What reversals?
The answer is in the definition itself: the amount of price on one side of the average and the other side are roughly equal. And the amount of time price is on one side of the average and the other is also equal, over a long stretch of time.
In other words, there are places where price bounces off the average, there are places where price passes through 20 pips, 30 pips, etc. These places are chaotic. By increasing the averaging period, we increase the number of pips that price can pass after crossing the average. It is more correct to say that the price does not move away from the average, but the average is pulled up by the price.
There is no magic here. There is no regularity. The graph of distance between the price and the average will look like a normal distribution.
The period is 200. Where is the resistance of the average here? In a flat it will go back and forth, in a trend the moving average won't have time to pull up, then it will catch up.
Just now noticed that the corridor is analogous to a wave level. Confirmation that there are corridors. Inside the big one there are smaller ones etc. , matryoshka
That's the way it is. Each TF has its own life. But there is an overall aggregate engine that is hard to keep track of in the big picture. You need iron balls or play on bigger TFs.
How much more about corridors, maybe tunnels would be better. After all, "...corridors end in a wall, and tunnels lead to the light."))
I have a question then. Does the average play a role in price formation?
I look at the picture and there is nothing to say. Especially when you see it in real time almost every day, you realise that it makes no sense.
The tunnel is big, for a week and a month.
For a sentinel, it's a tube.
you realise that the point is nil.
Of course, Vitaly! It's the magic of the beauty of medium movement that captivates the mind.
There is no role. Price knows nothing about who has drawn what extra line.
Price does not know, but the people whose trades influence price movements do.
But price knows who bought how much and who sold how much. And they did it on the basis of additional lines