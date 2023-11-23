Looking for patterns - page 42
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Alexei, this is a forum for trolls, grail sellers and alarmists. There is no constructiveness here, only a diarrhoea of ridiculous ideas about trend yo friends, "I know how puppets work" and other nonsense.
Those who make money on some kind of temporal patterns will not write about them, at least not here.
Don't waste your time.
You can go in here to have a laugh, have a destructive dialogue with the local gurus, and cry at human stupidity. No more. :)
You're an odd one ... :)
Read carefully all my posts in this thread and I assure you can find a few real patterns that work. You probably just have not seen them, because you probably only come here "... to have a laugh, to hold a destructive dialogue with the local guru ...".
Regards, RomFil
Thank you for your answer. Why link the current price to previous values? Use extrema directly.
You don't understand the question? Well, I do, but the question is ambiguous ... :)
How ambiguous? Here is the extremum, you will know it immediately, without delay. Then you build up the logic: The extremum was 2 hours ago, 3 hours. The difference between extrema is such, the time interval is such. Why all the averaging, which blurs all the useful information?
How ambiguous? Here is the extremum, you will know it immediately, without delay. Then you build up the logic: The extremum was 2 hours ago, 3 hours. The difference between extrema is such, the time interval is such. What is the point of averaging that blurs all the useful information?
I still don't get it ... :(:(:( I seem to be a bit slow... :) What extremums are we talking about? You must be confusing me with someone else. Mashka shows the current extremum. I do not compare anything with previous extrema. If you mean the reference to divergence, you can check it yourself - divergence has a statistical advantage.
Actually I do, but I only do it to determine stops (it's a Gann top/bottom).
If we are talking about the"geometric approach", then the entire logic of identifying "possible reversal points" is based on previous movements.
You're an odd one... :)
Read carefully all my posts in this thread and I assure you can find a few real patterns that work. You probably just did not see them, because you probably only come here "... to have a laugh, to hold a destructive dialogue with the local gurus ...".
Sincerely, RomFil
Where can I see your monitoring, dear handout of real working patterns?
Where can I see your monitoring, esteemed handout of real working patterns?
I'm not selling anything and I don't have to show or prove anything to anyone (with a bang) ... Isn't that so?
Everything I've laid out in the thread is absolutely free, so to speak gratuitously ... :) Use it. But there are always people like that ...
I have always disliked and despised those people - they want everything to be handed to them on a silver platter.
The information is available in the branch. We take it (the information) and check their hands or with automated software or other methods - you can in the extreme case for a penny to hire someone competent if you can not do it yourself. If a pattern is confirmed and its implementation is liked - write it down and frame it in a prominent place and make a profit with this pattern. If it is not confirmed - put it in a trash bin and keep searching. Isn't that how most visitors of the forex forums behave?
What could be easier? :):):)
I'm not selling anything and I don't have to show or prove anything to anyone (with a bang) ... Isn't that so?
All that I have outlined in this thread is absolutely free, so to speak free of charge ... :) Use it. But there are always people like that ...
I've always disliked and despised those people - they want everything to be handed to them on a silver platter.
The information is available in the branch. We take it (the information) and check their hands or with automated software or other methods - you can in the extreme case for a penny to hire someone competent if you can not do it yourself. If a pattern is confirmed and its implementation is liked - write it down and frame it in a prominent place and make a profit with this pattern. If it is not confirmed - put it in a trash bin and keep searching. Isn't that how most visitors of the forex forums behave?
What could be easier? :):):)
I don't like mama's fantasists. Who cross a fleabag with a mashka and run around the forums screaming that they've discovered the truth.
Or to put it simply, they mess with people's heads.
And I don't like mama's fantasists. Who cross a fleabag with a mashka and run around the forums shouting that they have discovered the truth.
Or, to put it simply, they mess with people's heads.
Special for you ...:):)
Fig 1. Morning drive ... :)
Fig2. Two days of working out a new algorithm on a Mach as a signal to open positions.
I am also unilaterally withdrawing from the "mommy fanciers" discussion. I will ignore your posts from now on. All the best.Regards, RomFil