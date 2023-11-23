Looking for patterns - page 43
I'm going to say that marginal markets do not depend on news and fundamentals)) there is an indirect correlation, but it can be ignored. Does anyone else feel the same way?)
Special for you ...:):):)
Fig1. Morning drive ... :)
Fig2. Two days of working out a new algorithm on a mask as a signal to open positions.
I am also unilaterally withdrawing from the discussion on "mum's fantasists". I will ignore your posts from now on. All the best.Regards, RomFil
Balance pictures have nothing to do with monitoring.
And they are usually bragged by either cheaters, or sellers of hope (Expert Advisors, indicators), or naive schoolchildren.
Good afternoon!
The mashka is one of the patterns you are looking for. Or am I confusing something? You don't have to believe in the mashka itself ... :)
About trying out the idea: Well, no, no. :) If there is no desire to "... waste your time ..." then my desire to share patterns is gone ... :(
Here's an extreme pattern for you. I use two turkeys (in fact, oscillators, but not simple), both are self-written, you won't find anything similar in the Internet. I attach the turkeys with the term till 01.04.2020.
The regularity is as follows: as soon as the line of LightSeaGreen crosses zero, and the blue line starts to extend from the extremum, we enter in the direction of the movement of the indices. The advantage of the correct entry can be subjectively estimated at around 80%. Exit either based on the reverse signal, or *** (here we can make up a lot). :)
All the best, all the best, Sincerely, RomFil!!! :):):)P.S. Also pay attention to the divergence of extrema... Interesting ideas may arise as well.
And where?
I was talking about the wand.
What is the purpose of the Moving Average?
-to see a trend,
-to catch a period of fluctuation,
-To find divergence,
-To build an oscillator,
-Indeed, -Something else.
Extremum observation does all this as well. It does it accurately, reliably and in time.
Extremes are marked on the chart with checkmarks and crosses with leading points of the sliding channel, in this case Linear Weighted. Immediately you can see they do not coincide in time, in distance. The amplitude of oscillation is blurred and the period of oscillation is not reliable. How can a decision be made on such data?
You can.
You can do anything. Everyone has different preferences and habits. People use sliding as a tool, but it is not accurate. And extremums are accurate. That's the difference.
I was talking about the waving.
Extremum observation does all this as well. It does it accurately, reliably and timely.
The extremums on the chart are marked with ticks and the tops of the sliding, in this case Linear Weighted, are marked with crosses. Immediately you can see they do not coincide in time, in distance. The amplitude of oscillation is blurred and the period of oscillation is not reliable. How can a decision be made on such data?
I tried to answer in the screenshot ... :)
If we set the neural network as -1 down and 1 up and input all sorts of OHLCV, indicators and other stuff, we may get some interesting things.
And matlab has a fitctree function that can even do without neural networks. This is a decision tree. After it is trained, the output will contain certain equations, such as x1>0.5, x2<6, x3>=0.03, etc., where xN is the input of the tree.
Regards, RomFil
You can do whatever you like. Everyone has different preferences and habits. People use sliding as a tool, but it is not accurate. And extremums are accurate. That's the difference.
Quite right. AI is an auxiliary tool.
Can this MA be replaced by other tools?
What good does it do? I don't understand.