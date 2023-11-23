Looking for patterns - page 33
It's a long, long way to go. There is no other way, unfortunately.
This feature probably depends on the rating points of the user. I also use the "copy picture to clipboard" method and then paste directly into the post (CTRL+V). But it probably only works for users with a certain rating too.Second option - probably depends on browser.
Depends on the rating.
Updated version of the Maznev Project Rails indicator 2.0
The indicator finds the Rails pattern in two versions:
-2 candles, which are two long candles in a row and opposite in direction,
-3 candlesticks, the two extreme ones are opposite, the middle one is smaller than the extreme ones, and the last one has swallowed the first one.
To disable one of the options, put a negative number in the input parameter.
The indicator now has four input parameters:
-Similarity of a pattern candle and a normal candle, in percentages. The lower the percentage, the greater the difference in size, and the less common,
-Differences between 2 pattern candles, in percentages. The smaller the percentage, the more similar the size of both candles, and less common,
-Differences between 3 candles in a pattern, as a percentage. The lower the percentage, the smaller the sum of the three candles of different directions, and less common,
-Number of bars of history within which the average value of the size of a candlestick is located.
It is possible to make the extremum of the first candle the best one for N bars. Then the probability of getting a reversal pattern will increase, but it will add another input parameter.
This will leave only one arrow in the middle in the picture above, for example.
It is possible to make the extremum of the first candle the best one for N bars.
This is an important enough parameter. I wanted to say earlier but did not know how to express it. Or rather, I have a bad idea of what conditions it can be expressed. The system has exactly such a condition. So, I have looked at the results; there are interesting displays, in general, but there are a lot of false positives. And very dangerous ones at that. Let's try to add.
Alexander, don't stray too far away, you will be the one to grace us!