Looking for patterns - page 23
Sages advise working in a range of 50-100 ticks.
The pundits say that 50 ticks during the day is too much and 50 ticks at night is too little.
If you turn it down during the day and add it up at night, it will distort the picture a lot (average). Maybe it should be the other way round.
So you should try it. Self-work is more effective than reading the forums.
the analysis window should be floating.
Guys, if you have ideas that are valuable to you and you don't mind sharing them, then please formulate them. If you can implement it in an indicator - do it, if you can't, I or someone else will do it. And then we will test this idea with statistics. All numerical results, conclusions and codes will be published here.
I will now do the Chingiz Project check - Extrems
Alexander, develop your thought. I am listening to you attentively.
Maxim, can you choose one strategy out of all the ways you have suggested which you think is most likely to bring results? Next, formulate the conditions somehow. We will automate them and check them statistically.
It's no longer relevant to me now,
So then we wait for the fresh one.
I don't know who lives in what, I write MQL4. Maybe everyone's in 5? I can rewrite the codes.
Well that means an adaptive number of ticks. The inverse of the daily average tick volume profile. From there by the slightest logical movement of mind we simply arrive to the range-bars. But this is not a grail of course, but just a tool to align the statistical characteristics of the market, suitable for the favorite A_K quasi-bollinger.
I have a different way of discretising time.
However, equilibrium bars are the first step to understanding market time, which is like a Russian harmonica - it shrinks and unclenches and beats unhappy sufferers on the cheek... The suffering people, however, do not understand who beats them and why, and suffer a lot because of it ...