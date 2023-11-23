Looking for patterns - page 30

New comment
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Ok, let's get the Rails down first. I think the 2 candlesticks absorbing the previous one may be attributed to this pattern. The rest of the patterns will be done separately.

Well yes, they are different patterns. But based on some TS that use similar patterns, there is an opinion that the take is determined by the Fibo stretched over a candle with a big shadow (called the last kiss) and is set at 161.8% and 261.8%.

 
Vitaliy Maznev:

Fibo

We could for the sake of interest see where the take on probability would go, but it seems to be a normal distribution, not highlighting any Fibo values. I think it's a beautiful tale of harmony in the universe by fabulous numbers, we'll see.
 
Реter Konow:
If two people are playing, the probability of winning is greater for the one who takes the market price by opening a deal to his detriment (loses a point). Those who take on the market and move the price. This is the basis of the principle of price movement.

Whoever has more money can move the price in their direction, but it is not certain that this move will pay off and will be supported by the other participants.

It is elementary to buy large volumes by absorbing sellers' positions, for example. But where is the guarantee that the market will continue to move in the same direction?

Speculators and companies have different approaches to buying and selling. One does not have to move the price. A large company chooses a good moment, buys a currency and moves over the horizon, while the speculators think that the price has moved in their direction.

That's where the two big candles stand next to each other. Some of them have triggered stoplosses or orders, others have limiters.

There is no guarantee that one side or the other will win. Price will be on the FA side.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
We can look for interest to see where the take on probability will go, but it seems to be a normal distribution, not highlighting any Fibo values. I think it's a beautiful tale of harmony in the universe by fabulous numbers, we'll see.

There's a whole secret in fairy numbers. That's where you have to look.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
For the sake of interest we can see where the take will reach in terms of probability but it seems to be a normal distribution not distinguishing any Fibo values. I think it's a beautiful tale of harmony in the universe by fabulous numbers, we'll see.

Well, I'm just observing that for some these conditions work with a probability above 70% (in some cases, when multiple TS are applied, above 90%). And as far as I'm concerned, it's obvious that Fibo levels have real significance in movements. It's just that while some analysts use Fibo to predict medium and long term trends, in some TS you can observe in practice how these conditions are also respected in short term layouts even on small timeframes.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Speculators and companies have a different approach

Please, gentlemen, get your heads together. This thread is not about the meaning of being, but with the specific question of finding patterns on which to make money.

Vladimir, tell us about the waveforms. How can these forms be formalized to check statistically their potential.

 
Реter Konow:
It's simple)

You and I make a deal. You sell the apple, I buy it. You say 5 roubles, I say 4 roubles! The price is undetermined between us, and nothing happens. And then I get tired of waiting and I say: OK! Let it be 5 roubles! And I buy an apple. I took the market price, and you sold at the limit price. You sold it to your own advantage, but I moved the price up. Even if to my detriment, I showed my confidence to the other buyers that the apple was worth it. And the others, seeing my determination, start buying apples from the sellers after me. The latter, seeing the demand, out of greed raise the price, but the chain reaction is set in motion and the buyers cannot be stopped. And then, the sellers start losing money. Their positions go into deficit because they raise the price themselves, and I, who set the example and was at the beginning of the movement, get the maximum profit).

The price of an apple was 4 rubles, it became 5 rubles and keeps growing, while the sellers are losing money, oh how. In your example, they don't short the apples without cover, they just sell them, where are the losses coming from? The price goes up and well, they sell for more than they bargained for.

[Deleted]  
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Please, gentlemen, get your heads together. This thread is not about the meaning of being, but with the specific question of finding patterns on which to make money.

Vladimir, tell us about the waveforms. How can these forms be formalized to check statistically their potential.

He won't tell you that way, you have to slam it first.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Please, gentlemen, gather your thoughts. This thread is not about the meaning of existence, but with a specific question to find the patterns on which you can make money.

Vladimir, tell us about the waveforms. How can these shapes be formalised to check statistically their potential.


EURUSD_1

Waves are zigzag knees. Each TF has its own characteristics. Each TF plays by its own rules.

 
Реter Konow:
It's simple)

You and I make a deal. You sell the apple, I buy it. You say 5 roubles, I say 4 roubles! The price is undetermined between us, and nothing happens. And then I get tired of waiting and I say: OK! Let it be 5 roubles! And I buy an apple. I took the market price, and you sold at the limit price. You sold it to your own advantage, but I moved the price up. Even if to my detriment, I showed my confidence to the other buyers that the apple was worth it. And the others, seeing my determination, start buying apples from the sellers after me. The latter, seeing the demand, out of greed raise the price, but the chain reaction is set in motion and the buyers cannot be stopped. And then, the sellers start losing money. Their positions go down because of the price increase, and I, who set the example and was at the beginning of the movement, get the maximum profit).

Well if you make the assumption that the price has a momentum of inertia (that is, a trend) then yes, in general it may be true. Only it is necessary to poke the market when the inertia of the other movements tends to 0, i.e. to calculate the moment when either you can start a new trend with your volume or get into the old one.

Aleksei Stepanenko:

Maxim and Peter, think about how to apply this to us, because this conversation may go on for a long time.

Yes, there's another pattern here. It will not be obvious for most people (because you have to know what a trend is first), but according to my research, all emerging markets (I checked stocks, currencies, commodities, crypto) are trending, i.e. they have a memory. So this is not idle talk, it is another pattern to add to the piggy bank.

1...232425262728293031323334353637...306
New comment