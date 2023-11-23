Looking for patterns - page 30
Ok, let's get the Rails down first. I think the 2 candlesticks absorbing the previous one may be attributed to this pattern. The rest of the patterns will be done separately.
Well yes, they are different patterns. But based on some TS that use similar patterns, there is an opinion that the take is determined by the Fibo stretched over a candle with a big shadow (called the last kiss) and is set at 161.8% and 261.8%.
Fibo
If two people are playing, the probability of winning is greater for the one who takes the market price by opening a deal to his detriment (loses a point). Those who take on the market and move the price. This is the basis of the principle of price movement.
Speculators and companies have different approaches to buying and selling. One does not have to move the price. A large company chooses a good moment, buys a currency and moves over the horizon, while the speculators think that the price has moved in their direction.
That's where the two big candles stand next to each other. Some of them have triggered stoplosses or orders, others have limiters.
There is no guarantee that one side or the other will win. Price will be on the FA side.
We can look for interest to see where the take on probability will go, but it seems to be a normal distribution, not highlighting any Fibo values. I think it's a beautiful tale of harmony in the universe by fabulous numbers, we'll see.
There's a whole secret in fairy numbers. That's where you have to look.
Well, I'm just observing that for some these conditions work with a probability above 70% (in some cases, when multiple TS are applied, above 90%). And as far as I'm concerned, it's obvious that Fibo levels have real significance in movements. It's just that while some analysts use Fibo to predict medium and long term trends, in some TS you can observe in practice how these conditions are also respected in short term layouts even on small timeframes.
Speculators and companies have a different approach
Please, gentlemen, get your heads together. This thread is not about the meaning of being, but with the specific question of finding patterns on which to make money.
Vladimir, tell us about the waveforms. How can these forms be formalized to check statistically their potential.
It's simple)
The price of an apple was 4 rubles, it became 5 rubles and keeps growing, while the sellers are losing money, oh how. In your example, they don't short the apples without cover, they just sell them, where are the losses coming from? The price goes up and well, they sell for more than they bargained for.
Waves are zigzag knees. Each TF has its own characteristics. Each TF plays by its own rules.
It's simple)
Well if you make the assumption that the price has a momentum of inertia (that is, a trend) then yes, in general it may be true. Only it is necessary to poke the market when the inertia of the other movements tends to 0, i.e. to calculate the moment when either you can start a new trend with your volume or get into the old one.
Maxim and Peter, think about how to apply this to us, because this conversation may go on for a long time.
Yes, there's another pattern here. It will not be obvious for most people (because you have to know what a trend is first), but according to my research, all emerging markets (I checked stocks, currencies, commodities, crypto) are trending, i.e. they have a memory. So this is not idle talk, it is another pattern to add to the piggy bank.