Looking for patterns - page 28
I'll get banned straight away ... :)
Yes, for all found patterns, you can set the drawdown level and see statistically how far price has gone in our direction. The result will be a probability graph of price reaching the number of pips. At a different drawdown level, a different probability graph.
Well, if it's not difficult. And if there is interest, there is one more no less interesting TS built on parabolic ATS indicator. Used by the author exclusively for Eurodollar. This is the one I wrote about earlier. He uses several TS as well. The one with the parabolic is the most highlighted. And the results are really impressive. Another difficulty is that indicator values often do not coincide in different brokerage companies. But if you are really interested in it we may consider its relevance to the history. But the author uses it really masterfully. I only followed it, but did not try to follow his recommendations. As a result it turned out that quite often technical analysis of such hammerheads can work even contrary to the fundamental data. That is, he predicts such unrealistic movements that it is scary to follow. But his system works.
on the ATS parabolic indicator.
To be honest, I don't like indicators related to price averaging. These indicators show the price trend, but you can see it anyway. The price crossing of these indicators is random, but sometimes it seems there is a pattern. In flat conditions they give a lot of false entries and are always hopelessly late.And I'll do the Rails.
Frankly speaking, I do not like indicators related to price averaging. These indicators show the price movement trend but it is already visible. Intersection of these indicators with the price is random, but sometimes it seems that there is a certain regularity. In flat conditions they give a lot of false entries and are always hopelessly late.I'll do the Rails.
Your will. But there is a very unconventional approach there. If I had just read the terms of such a system, I would have thought it was closer to prayer with the addition of the eagle\tree principle. But I've been following the implementation in his videos for over a year. Why it works, I don't understand. But the main thing is that with it the author predicts a clear entry range and a very precise exit point, does it visually and in most cases infallibly.
In any case, I'm just offering options, without any pretensions to anything.
P.S. It is probably even correct to add that the system is based on one constantly repeating pattern. And the indicator is only used as part of it. And if the pattern is not fully formed, the model does not work.
that the system is based on one constantly repeating pattern
Then you'd better look at what the pattern is.
What exactly is better, can you argue? I see at least a couple of obvious typical situations, in which the break chart will be useless.
The speed of price change is more uniform, volatility is more stable within the day.
Maznev Project Rails indicator 1.0
Finds the "Rails" pattern. This is two candles with long bodies in a row and opposite in direction.
The indicator has three input parameters:
-Similarity of the pattern candle and a regular candle, in percentages. The smaller the percentage, the greater the difference in size, and the less common.
-Differences between candlesticks of a pattern, in percent. The lower the percentage, the more the same size of both candlesticks, and less common.
-Number of bars of history within which the average candlestick size is found.
Maybe add a strip for a take?!!!
Roman, it's tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, statistically we'll see at what kind of drawdown, what kind of takeaway we can take