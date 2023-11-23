Looking for patterns - page 16
As always, just water, not a word of specifics. While the spaceships...
The man expressed that quotations are largely expressed through the dollar. And it is accepted to be taken as the basis. The second point is that movements are really driven by fundamentals and events. Is it water? This is closer to global data, from which it is worth making more detailed calculations. Alexei, you probably just do not perceive ideas in any other way than through their graphical expression. :)
You for example have shown statistics on the Eurodollar. Based on Vladimir's ideas, then the same statistics should be tracked for other pairs, associated with the dollar. Then it is determined by the deviation of certain currencies from the general trend of the dollar. And this deviation is marked as a speculative one. And all this can also be eventually expressed in figures and charts.
:))) Nothing special for me - normal channel trading on a return to the mean. True, in some other time dimension... I have already paid attention to time and its problem in the market 100 times. I have seen some time histograms with you - this is certainly important when studying the market.
My opinion - all patterns lie on the time axis of the price chart. I'll show my charts sometime when my trading account gains statistics. After all, no one trusts anyone here without a statement... It's a custom on this forum :)))
Thanks! Tell us about it. How do you determine the channel? How do you protect yourself from a sudden trend?
Why do you need the state, the state is not necessary. We gentlemen take our word for it.
Thank you Genghis, very interesting.
There are questions.
On the first method. When the price passes a certain distance (delta), we register a new price. Then, when the price moves in the same direction, we update the updated price?
The second one. This is just the way of thinned discrete points? The result is the same price curve, as if it were on a higher timeframe?
Which method do you prefer?
I had a question about the first method.
We are at point 1 and then we apply our delta down and see if price has gone down that way or not. At point 2, we see that it did. Okay. Next, price goes down to point 3. Are we rewriting the price low?
If we overwrite it, does that mean that we are storing data on extrema, between which a segment the size of Delta is placed?
Here's a look, Alexey, at how you can use Vladimir's water:
1) Determine the average potential movement of several pairs related to the dollar.
2) Analyse their behaviour simultaneously at the time of important events. For example on nonfarms.
3) Identify those currencies whose reaction (to an event) differs significantly from their standard potential in relation to the overall dollar trend.
This is just one example of how this water can be converted into useful data.
It's a long history of the relationship between the two Vladimirs
Thank you, Vladimir! Do you have any models and calculations on this? Interesting.
The most primitive model is a table of waves.
The first four columns from left to right are labeled waves on the TF (H4, H1, M15, M5.)
Waves are marked according to their strength and direction. 9 is the strongest growth, 1 is the strongest decline.
By colour: growth is blue, red - decline.
The second four is a marking of a pullback in the wave.
Further on this picture you can analyze the market condition by yourself.
Everything is moving coherently, like our solar system.
Do not worry about the signal. I am amusing Baskakov for now)).
I was actually testing the buttons on a new panel to trade with the robot.