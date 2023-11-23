Looking for patterns - page 29
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Maznev Project Rails.
Thank you very much, Alexey!
Regarding the take, the system seems to be 161.8% from the body of the bigger candle. But one really needs to look at the history.
The authors of this system take into account not only two candles next to each other, but sometimes a pattern of 3 or 4 candles, which eventually forms a reversal.
but sometimes a pattern of 3 or 4 candles that eventually forms a reversal.
Vitaly, formulate the condition or show me where to read it.
The field is such that those who know are reluctant to share knowledge because it is not profitable to educate their rivals.)
Vitaly, formulate the condition or show me where to read it.
Borrowed the picture from the author. The candle on the left is longer than usual, followed by not one long candle but two in a row, but in general forming the pattern in question. The point is that one should really define the conditions and criteria according to which the pattern is defined. I've never thought in that format. It will take some thought to identify the main features which can be expressed in the language of the code.
If two people are playing, the probability to win is greater for the one who takes the market price, opening a deal to his detriment (he loses a point). Those who take on the market and move the price. This is the basis of the principle of price movement.
Why do you think so? As much as I have thought about this point, I have come to the conclusion that being a liquidity provider (placing bids) is more profitable than buying back those bids on the market. Whoever clicks on the market is at a definite disadvantage according to my calculations. Explain your point of view, please.
That's how the market is built, we do not agree on an elementary question), we estimate our own profit differently. And then each participant individually assesses the benefit and it's on)
By the way, here are more examples of reversal patterns, which also fall under@RomFil's idea describedhere. In the sense that they can be identified by OHLC and practically by a single bar.
Will the bar size be different for day/night here?
Why do you think so?
Maxim and Pyotr, think about how this could be applied to us, because this conversation could go on for a long time
Why do you think so? As much as I have thought about this point, I have come to the conclusion that being a liquidity provider (placing bids) is more profitable than buying back those bids on the market. Whoever clicks on the market is at a definite disadvantage according to my calculations. Explain your point of view, please.
That's how the market is built, we do not agree on an elementary question), we estimate our own profit differently. And then each participant individually evaluates the benefits, and the game begins).
Here are more examples of reversal patterns by the way,
OK, let's get the Rails out of the way first. I think the 2 candles absorbing the previous one can be attributed to this pattern. The rest of the patterns will be done separately.