Looking for patterns - page 21
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Robots in banks work according to certain algorithms and form waves and channels, so the financial market becomes more predictable.
Braggnstern can be used to determine the pivot point to within 1 point
Is this a joke? There is no such surname.
In Bragenshtern's wave TS, waves are calculated without the use of any indicators.
Indicators are attached to the bars of the timeframe on which they are installed. On the inter-session flat they show one thing, and on the news the true movements are swallowed.
Using Braggnstern's TS, the entry points are calculated using pure mathematics. If an error occurs, as there is no error-free TS, and the trend breaks the entry point, the price will anyway return to this point first, and then will go in the opposite direction. That's why this TS requires absolutely no martin or locks to bring the trade to BU...
Don't you get tired of your bullshit?
You keep an eye on your signal.
The red stripe has come to the finish line already)))
You hid it so we wouldn't see it?
And here you are, the hero blowing against everyone. Don't embarrass yourself.
You keep an eye on your signal.
The red stripe has come to the finish line already)))
You hid it so we wouldn't see it?
And here you are, the hero blowing against everyone. Don't embarrass yourself.
In Bragenshtern's wave TS, waves are calculated without the use of any indicators.
Indicators are attached to the bars of the timeframe on which they are installed. On the inter-session flat they show one thing, and on the news the true movements are swallowed.
Using Braggnstern's TS, the entry points are calculated using pure mathematics. If an error occurs, as there is no error-free TS, and the trend breaks the entry point, the price will anyway return to this point first, and then will go in the opposite direction. So this TS does not need any martin or locks for withdrawal to BOO...
Clearly a joke.)) A lot of inconsistencies.
Clearly a joke.)) Lots of inconsistencies.
I'm not going to prove anything to anyone.
This is a forum - talk and run... )))
Braggnstern can determine the pivot point to within 1 point
What about Schlusenberg's work?!
Thank you for not forgetting the Austrian thinker Schlussenberg. He provided a prediction accuracy of 0.5 points.
Romanov Project BarCount 1.0 indicator
Maxim Romanov's project. The indicator calculates the difference in the number of candles of opposite directions.
The indicator has one input parameter - the number of bars on history for which this difference is calculated.
While writing this indicator I remembered a bad side of all the indicators that have a floating history window: the current value is influenced not only by incoming data, but also by descending data from this history window. Therefore the current curve sometimes behaves strangely active, on seemingly little changing current data. The point is that there was a strong movement at the end of the window, and now we drop those values from the calculation. The curve bounces because of it.
Maxim, tell us what you did next.