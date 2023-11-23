Looking for patterns - page 168
I have such an experience in an EA, 3 indicators and dozens if, I have driven it to such a tight limits, that it didn't trade :)) well, there were almost no losses, but there were few profits ((
Well it should be so, the stricter the filter is, if I may say so, the less it allows. After NS you can get 1000 If, but still far from the grail. What's out there today, kotiers from 1970 and all the instruments for which there are kotiers. It's simple, take all this mass and analyze it, find seasonal patterns, divide types of price behaviour, connect it with FA and then maybe ))))) And even formalize the fundamental analysis))) And a Nobel Prize in your pocket)
Cute doggie, how much did the dentist cost? :))
A lot. It's his nerves)))
You have already written your thesis, the next target is the Nobel Prize :))) but the Grail is still a work in progress
the grail is not written in the public eye))))
And we don't write it publicly, we set goals
Let's continue.
I forgot to tell you: Consolidation almost always occurs when significant levels are broken. We'll talk about them, which was the second topic of my classes with my daughter.
Imagine you're climbing a mountain, always looking back. The day before yesterday you were at the same height as 10 days ago, yesterday you were at the same height as 9 days ago, and today you are at the height where you were 40 days ago. That's it! You have reached a significance level of 30 days - a month and a half! It is the same with the price levels coming to us from the past.
Have you ever wondered why this consolidation takes place? Is it because price meets a level? Maybe the price gets overbought/oversold at a certain stage and then stops to gather strength or reverse?
No overbought and oversold zones, absurd
Thank you. Are there any other opinions?