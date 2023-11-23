Looking for patterns - page 27
Also, the next bar has a large size, from H to L. If you know the direction of the next bar and price changes during this bar by 10 pips only, you won't earn much.
Well, here I also have one idea, it's just an idea so far, because I don't have time to realize it... But maybe just lazy, although the potential is great.
Idea to tell the surface, because if deep - you have a lot of time to explain, well, there are certain know-how, which I do not want to share.
Actually the idea: You all know (I think most of you do) about the "first impulse", so there is a certain regularity of price movement after the first impulse. The magnitude of the movement is determined based on the size of the impulse and the preceding short history (as a rule 1-2 time impulse formation, ie if the impulse consists of 3-4 bars, it is enough of 6-8 bars preceding the impulse).
Schematically here is a screenshot
The trend "lines" are first impulses of movement. So here we can reliably predict how far the price will go in the direction of the impulse or will not go, and will turn.
And the movement objectives can be defined either at the moment of the impulse formation (this is the topic of search for patterns using neural networks), or in the course of the price movement - I wrote here how to do it. There is also mentioning of possible reversals.
Sincerely, RomFil
Moving on to ranges bars, explain how they are equivalent to volumetric charts?
I'll get banned right away ... :) You can't advertise third party resources here. Just ask here.
Specifically it uses a TS called 'Rails'.
There are some ideas,
I am more interested in the analysis by history. I mean the drawdown in the period when quotes before working out of the pattern still make the wrong side) and cases when the pattern is not worked out at all (we mean the reasonable drawdown deviations).
Well, there's someone else here with original knowledge, and if he's interested too, the potential and prospects are very good.
They're not equivalent, they're better. And they're easier to implement.
What exactly is better, can you argue? I see at least a couple of obvious typical situations in which a re-run chart would be useless.
I'm more interested in the analysis on history.
Yes, for all the patterns found, you can set the drawdown level and see statistically how far the price has travelled in our direction. The result will be a probability graph of how many pips the price has reached. At a different drawdown level, a different probability graph.