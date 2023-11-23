Looking for patterns - page 25
And here is the initial question: can we trust the ticks? Which DC's ticks? Or where do we get reliable ones? Or how do we handle unreliable ones?
To answer this question does not require any special analysis or specialization. If you do not know what is the difference between the two values, you may use a different algorithm. Perhaps even a repeater to the N degree.
But it's a shame that you're looking in the directions you're looking in at all.
There is no point in trusting the ticks on any DC as it is a repeater anyway.
That can be summed up by this. I think so too.
Here. I don't even know what ticks are. I decided to google it and found the following:
I have been interested in this question for a long time, and have come to the same decision. But Alexander and Secret make it clear that they have additional knowledge. I support the conversation because I believe that at the search stage categorical denial is harmful and a discussion is needed, encouraging all participants to engage in brainstorming. Then, when the main lines of inquiry have been formulated, they can be explored in detail. And some can be abandoned. But right now, the child should not be spilled out
Shall we dig through all the rubbish at the dump to make sure it wasn't thrown away for nothing? I've already asked you some questions as an alternative, but you're either deliberately avoiding them, or you just really have other plans. I'll try again:
How do you look at taking any of the current trading systems and analysing them? Don't you think that by analysing the various designs that are already in place, the results will be orders of magnitude better?
I must have missed something, sorry. What system?
Well, that's another question. There are as many systems as there are flies. You can choose any system you like. Even here on the forum there are interesting people who trade on specific systems and are able to share any details without any pompousness. But in principle, I am personally impressed by the work of one outsider. At one time he infallibly determined movements of Euro almost up to a pip. Later he had a series of failures, but I still follow his videos on youtube. I know the algorithms of his system and the tools he uses. But you could also talk to him directly, he's open to dialogue in principle. Which is true, I have never written to him. I have not had the need. But if you have a desire and any questions about the system, I think the author won't refuse to explain.
The man's videos are certainly watchable. As for the piles of systems, that's a question. I've reviewed and reread a lot of things. Codebase, marketplace... There is not much of interest. In words it is sometimes beautiful, but it does not work when you check it. But in general it is grids, martin, order manipulation, lots, arbitrage, moving averages, standard indicators, etc. In other words, everything that does not think about the entry point. I think that in trading it is important to have valid signals for entry and exit. Many systems have problems with it.
If there is a particular system of interest, of course I would love to see it.
I know some of the patterns myself that I can tell you about. The guys here on the forum are smart, they also know a lot but are shy. I'm not impressed with the pretentiousness, but I'm not repulsed by it either. I know that attention, respect and interest are important for people.
For instance there is a thread on this forum where user@Lesorub shares his predictions. He uses prognosticating system called "Rails". There is a link to a detailed description and discussion of his system in his user profiles. Most of his predictions are successful. Hence we may conclude that the system works. The system does not use any unnecessary indicators and has not complicated regularities. Clearly candlestick patterns. It would be interesting for me, for example, to perform a detailed analysis by your eye using your tools. As a rule, those who use such TS are far from autotrading and scripts. I'm not one of those programmers either. But your data is very interesting to me. You could analyze the history of the effectiveness of different TS and maybe together we will find details that will improve them.I forgot the link to the branch itself -https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329394/page58
In general, I do not insist on a particular TS, you can choose any one to your liking. But in principle the analysis of already existing TS would be much more effective than what is still happening in this thread.
The very systems I'm interested in are very detailed and clearly indicate entry points.