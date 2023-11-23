Looking for patterns - page 19
Is it the size of the amplitude, the wavelength? Or the appearance? Why do your patterns have consistency? Statistically, waves have different sizes within certain limits. Or are you talking about something else?
There is such a thing as a wave level (WL). This is when a wave of a certain dimensional status is coming, but has no specific values. Wave-overs say, "There is a wave A of a higher wave level, and there are three waves of abs of a lower wave level in it. And, when the correction wave grows to a wave equal in status to wave A, it means that correction wave "B" to impulse wave "A" is under way. Otherwise, it is an unfinished trend (A), which is still in progress.
A continuation of the development of the Genghis project:
File updated 2020.02.16 19:05
There is such a thing as a wave level (WL).
Ivan, is this the 12345ABC theory?
No, just ABC. And the five-wave is a no-nonsense fairy tale. All movements are divided into impulse-correction-impulse.
I will try to make statistics on movements on history. After all, there is a small movement and there is a big one, so as not to get in the way of a flying train
Thank you, Genghis, but I will ask more questions.
All movements are divided into impulse-correction-impulse.
OK, I'll post it all here.
Thank you, Ivan. But still, it is possible to formalise this dimensional status into some specific description and then into numbers, isn't it?
Can you give me the name of the literature on this topic?
There is no literature as far as I know. There are paid courses. But, in general, they mention methods of recognition of approximate wave levels: it is the intersection of waves, the periods of which are multiples of 4 + breakdown of the trend line (built on the points of wave A and after the breakdown of the maximum A wave C, then we obtain the second reference point - the maximum movement of wave B), or entering beyond 0 AO and AC. Breaking through the max wave is also an increase in the wave level.
I once created a topic about the wave level, but people somehow did not understand it, began to carry the nonsense, and it has not developed.