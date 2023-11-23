Looking for patterns - page 19

New comment
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Is it the size of the amplitude, the wavelength? Or the appearance? Why do your patterns have consistency? Statistically, waves have different sizes within certain limits. Or are you talking about something else?

There is such a thing as a wave level (WL). This is when a wave of a certain dimensional status is coming, but has no specific values. Wave-overs say, "There is a wave A of a higher wave level, and there are three waves of abs of a lower wave level in it. And, when the correction wave grows to a wave equal in status to wave A, it means that correction wave "B" to impulse wave "A" is under way. Otherwise, it is an unfinished trend (A), which is still in progress.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

A continuation of the development of the Genghis project:


File updated 2020.02.16 19:05
There you go - well done!)
Now put more delta and the movements will be "more global";).
And implement in the same scheme second tool (time -> const) with my picture, which I posted here I think on page 11-12 and you'll be happy you can throw out all the rest in the trash (listen to no one better than that nothing better and will not be I use it for several years in the unchanged form):)
good luck in the bidding!)
 
Ivan Butko:

There is such a thing as a wave level (WL).

Ivan, is this the 12345ABC theory?
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Ivan, is this the 12345ABC theory?

No, just ABC. And the five-wave is a no-nonsense fairy tale. All movements are divided into impulse-correction-impulse.

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Now put more delta and the movements will be "more global";)

I will try to make statistics of the movements on the history. After all, there is a small movement and there is a big one, as if not to get in the way of a flying train

Thank you, Genghis, but I will ask more questions.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

I will try to make statistics on movements on history. After all, there is a small movement and there is a big one, so as not to get in the way of a flying train

You may find something else that I have not found) And share, if you want)
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Thank you, Genghis, but I will ask more questions.

I am glad to try.)
I won't be able to answer all the questions briefly, but I will try.
 
Ivan Butko:

All movements are divided into impulse-correction-impulse.

Thank you, Ivan. But still, this dimensional status can be formalised into some specific description and then into numbers, right?

Can you give me the name of the literature on this topic?

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
And share, if you'd like.

OK, I'll post it all here.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Thank you, Ivan. But still, it is possible to formalise this dimensional status into some specific description and then into numbers, isn't it?

Can you give me the name of the literature on this topic?

There is no literature as far as I know. There are paid courses. But, in general, they mention methods of recognition of approximate wave levels: it is the intersection of waves, the periods of which are multiples of 4 + breakdown of the trend line (built on the points of wave A and after the breakdown of the maximum A wave C, then we obtain the second reference point - the maximum movement of wave B), or entering beyond 0 AO and AC. Breaking through the max wave is also an increase in the wave level.

I once created a topic about the wave level, but people somehow did not understand it, began to carry the nonsense, and it has not developed.

1...121314151617181920212223242526...306
New comment