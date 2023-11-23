Looking for patterns - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yeah, I get it, I'll do a variant with increments
Chingiz Project Extremes Indicator 2.0
A continuation of the Chingiz Project Extremes:
Another pattern:
Maxim, did you take into account the size of the candles, or did you just count the number? How did you use this?
Maxim, have you considered the size of candlesticks or just counted the number? How did you use it?
Counted quantities without taking size into account. Usage was tricky.... The robot was large. If there is a deviation from 50%, then it will be compensated, this feature was used. The deviation compensation rate and its value are different for all symbols, but constant enough to make profit from it.
Counted the number without taking the size into account.
Waves are marked by strength and direction. 9-the strongest rise, 1-the strongest fall.
Vladimir, how do you calculate the strength of a wave?
Vladimir, how do you calculate the strength of a wave?
Wave models have a certain constancy. The software measures the ratio of the waves to each other.
Wave models
Is it the size of the amplitude, the wavelength? Or the appearance? Why do your patterns have consistency? Statistically, waves have different sizes within certain limits. Or are you talking about something else?