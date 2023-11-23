Looking for patterns - page 18

Aleksei Stepanenko:

Yeah, I get it, I'll do a variant with increments

Great. Remember zeroing is necessary to assess the degree of statistical influence of the previous movement on the next one. Otherwise it will just be chaos and that's it.
 
Another pattern: the number of falling and rising candles in 28 major currency pairs is usually the same. I even had a robot that was based on this principle and I traded it for 2 years on real account.
Hence the following pattern: each created pattern will be destroyed and the simpler and more obvious it is, the faster it is destroyed.
 

Chingiz Project Extremes Indicator 2.0

A continuation of the Chingiz Project Extremes:


File updated 2020.02.16 19:05
Files:
Chingiz_Project.mq4  20 kb
 
Volatility on gbpusd and eurusd is cyclical from time of day and is predicted quite accurately using Fourier. Prediction accuracy seems to be up to 80%
 
Maxim Romanov:
Another pattern:

Maxim, did you take into account the size of the candles, or did you just count the number? How did you use this?

 
Counted quantities without taking size into account. Usage was tricky.... The robot was large. If there is a deviation from 50%, then it will be compensated, this feature was used. The deviation compensation rate and its value are different for all symbols, but constant enough to make profit from it.

 
You started counting from when? From the last N bars or from the beginning of the story?
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Waves are marked by strength and direction. 9-the strongest rise, 1-the strongest fall.

Vladimir, how do you calculate the strength of a wave?

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Vladimir, how do you calculate the strength of a wave?

Wave models have a certain constancy. The software measures the ratio of the waves to each other.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Wave models

Is it the size of the amplitude, the wavelength? Or the appearance? Why do your patterns have consistency? Statistically, waves have different sizes within certain limits. Or are you talking about something else?

