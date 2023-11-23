Looking for patterns - page 109
Everyone has their own opinion ;)
I did not argue, and on the contrary I am interested in your approach. And so I ask, how does it work? How do you see it?
Here is the period of the week. People probably go to work on Monday, making their plans: "Here we have to close these holes, here we have to put such sums into such investments, and so on". By Friday, a lot of people are summing up, getting out of deals, something else. But how is this rhythm of people's lives reflected in the chart? Tell us your thoughts.
I'm sceptical about wave theory. Maybe that's what it's about...
If someone is fixated on Elliott waves, it doesn't mean that the paths to a dead end have converged on it.
No, Uladzimir is hiding something there. And he won't let me taste it, but he says it's good.
))
I'm not ripe to open it all up. It may harm myself.
I'll open it later.
It could harm myself.
I was taking you more seriously.
I benefit from this attitude. Otherwise I wouldn't be here).
Can't figure it out? Who's the one who's been banned forever?
I would have a separate conversation with you.
What's stopping you from doing that?
I know, Alexey, that you are an adept of machine learning, and I have a question. When one has different information describing the market and cannot use it to make steady income, what makes you confident that you can make a neural network do that? Do it in a way that we ourselves do not yet know how? After all, there's brains for a Drosophila fly at most. Sorry, no offence, nothing personal.
A person is cognitively limited by the amount of short-term memory, cannot by nature evaluate all the information at once, and is forced to aggregate it. But it is one thing to write rules, and another thing to try to understand someone else's rules - the rules of market behaviour.
I do not apply neural networks to the market, I am a supporter of tree models. Automatic tree building is a tool for finding patterns in data, not intelligence. Once you have collected patterns, you can already analyse them if you wish and try to understand their nature.
In any case, you would call a pattern a statistical advantage, which may be random, how to find out if this process is random or globally stable on future data - that's the whole question of trading system stability.