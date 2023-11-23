Looking for patterns - page 113
It has been clear for a long time. The question is how to correctly link the currencies over time.
You have to think more simply about it...
I'll say it again: the trend is one, no matter what chart it appears on...
The trend direction should be determined based on it...
Different trend indicators can be applied, but they must all duplicate the ONE trend direction...
I have consistently stated that each TF has its own trends, because they are subject to certain rules for their recognition.
I have clearly formulated rules of recognition, and therefore I am hinting at the imperfection of your conclusions about the trend.
Give me your clearly articulated rules for trend recognition. If they are not classified.
Give your clearly articulated rules for recognising a trend. If they are not classified.
It won't.
It could hurt myself.
He won't.
I see.
So most likely these are rules at a gut level and cannot be formalised. And/or they offer no advantage whatsoever. Soap bubble.
Why secret? Why intuition? The programme does not have intuition.)))
A trend is a certain sequence of waves. A thousand times, it is repeated at every turn.
But for some reason everyone here disagrees with this formulation.
If you think that mythical trends are correct, then it is up to you.
There is no trend on that TF. There are waves of different types, which are not formalized as a trend.
;))
Here is the machine answer to that picture. I erased it on purpose.
And here is a similar response from another symbol GBPUSD time and TF is the same.
It shows that the trend has been formed according to certain rules. These rules were described a long time ago and not by me. A sequence of tops and bottoms.
I think I'm arguing here for nothing).
Why secret?
A trend is a certain sequence of waves. A thousand times, it's repeated at every turn.
You are right about one thing... There can be VERY many methods of trend detection... Not all methods are effective. Most methods give a lag in trend detection that is not possible for practical use...
Why secret?
Not secret? Great.
A trend is a specific sequence of waves.
What do you mean "definite"? Show me an example of a trend as you understand it and a non-trend.
There are waves in a different order, which are not formalized into a trend.
This indicates that the trend is formed according to certain rules.
What "certain rules"? Are they so complex that they don't fit here? Dow Theory? Well, tops and troughs can also be identified in different ways. Change the ZZ parameters and the high/low will float.
I wonder if anyone's wish, of those who can and do move the price, is "trending..."?
Well, when it is decided that the rate will be (should be) this way. Often, after such decisions, the course does not go in the right direction, but instead appears to be "trending" the opposite/reverse direction. It lasts a long time, then abruptly returns to the direction the "tool" needs.
First against, like a roller, then back in place, with an arrow.
Rhetorical question.P.S. A trend is what's trendy and what everyone's talking about. ;)
Uladzimir Izerski:
Here's the machine answer to that picture. I erased it on purpose.
I already wrote you "a trend is established based on the selection of its functional model using statistical methods".
You are doing it and Alexey's indicator does it too, just using different statistical methods.
On this basis you yourself refer to your definition as a "mythical trend"
So it is a polemic to talk about a correct determination of the trend.
Not secret? Great.
What do you mean by"certain"? Show me an example of a trend as you understand it and a non-trend.
By what"defined rules"? Are they so complicated that they don't fit in here? Dow theory? Well, tops and troughs can also be identified in different ways. Change the ZZ parameters and the high/low will float.
Our grandfathers defined the rules)) I follow them. Shall I show you? I am ashamed to show you the basics of trading.
Change the ZZ parameters and high/low will float.
Yes, they will, because for other parameters of standard ZZ, the pattern will be different.
I have my own phase that works on entirely different principles. I can manage with one parameter in large price ranges.
The price is the same for all TFs at every point of time. Therefore, the price may be considered from any TF. But in any price range my general rules and regularities are preserved.