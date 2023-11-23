Looking for patterns - page 115
That's why I use an assessment of each leaf of the tree.
We're having another debate about what constitutes a "trend"...
even though we were originally looking for patterns.
It is not important who and how defines a trend, it is important what patterns are identified based on this.
If someone thinks the other is wrong, then please, constructive and objective your comments.
The vocal statement "you're wrong, that's not how the trend is defined" is just FLOOD!!!
Everyone sees the market differently and the main task is to bring these visions to a common denominator.
(somehow)
although initially looking for a pattern.
Yes, Makar, you're right! But it's better to decide now, so that everyone agrees on the terms, and we don't have to go back to this again.
Here, for a quick reflection, is this:
approximately 80% of days go by 60% ADR.
More
More
Here are 12 pairs already showing a % pattern.
If the pairs pass 60% of ADR5, there are in/out points left to be determined.
Alexei, where do you hang the leaves? On the inner layer? Can you draw the architecture of your network?
Here's a thread where I reveal the secrets.
And so are you.
The question was not asked for nothing.)
The question is about formalisation and its implementation.
You failed the exam, gentlemen.) I'm sorry.