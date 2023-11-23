Looking for patterns - page 105
every action has a counteraction
i.e. proportionally everything repeats itself
I agree.
Yes, Martingale, you can do that if it's more convenient.
Sorry for my interest in your thread)
I thought you were using the term 'trend' inappropriately. It is actually a wave. You are, in that sense, narrowing the scope of eventfulness in the market.
Martingeil was right to point you out.
Excuse me for taking an interest in your branch)
Very happy about that.
What about the wave? It's not even a bad trend.
You know how you look at it.
And now a job for Martin
30% ADR5 daily
I wonder what is the time span?
You're not going to scratch the whole story, there aren't enough resources, what's the interval?
I understand it is a week, there is no point in taking it higher than that, you will get into another market condition, which may never come back due to various circumstances, time of year, exporters' need for currency at a given time interval. The same coronavirus dictates its conditions at the moment, for oil futures for example, next year this interval will not be relevant.
That's why I won't be able to find common ground with you. Look at the chart in the abstract.
The indicator synchronises itself with the market.
Friends, I don't know if this is right. If volatility has dropped in the last 5 days, the indicator starts to become shallow. But this is a very short time frame for analysis. On the sixth day it can get so high.
Therefore, I will not be able to find common ground with you. Look at the timetable in the abstract.
When the ejection occurs, if he did everything correctly (first of all he implemented the buffer clearing) the indicator itself synchronizes with the market.
I'm not quite sure what you mean? I was talking about the gap, I didn't take the indicator apart completely, it's easier to write a new one.
Maybe TS has already explained what he is looking for and what is in it, search for patterns of market behavior after the event. But the market doesn't return in the same projection that you want to see. It may not be there at all.